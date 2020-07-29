BOZICH | Scout responds to low rankings for Nwora, Maxey, Richards, Scrubb, others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NBA resumes Thursday. Two games are booked from the bubble in Orlando, Florida, where players continue to navigate the novel corona virus protocols (mostly) with success.
We do not have an NBA team in Louisville. We do have NBA interest, especially in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Although the draft was rescheduled from June 25 to Oct. 16, the league has not picked a location or date for its Draft Combine. No decision has been made on team workouts.
Sleuthing work continues for NBA scouts. They watch video. Hours of video. They do Zoom interviews with players. They question coaches. They even talk with the media. They write reports.
I talked with My Favorite NBA Scout again Wednesday afternoon. Sam Vecenie, an NBA writer for The Athletic, posted his rankings of the Top 100 prospects for this draft Wednesday morning.
Local players did not receive much love from Vecenie. Nobody earned status as a lottery pick. That's unusual, especially for John Calipari's guys at Kentucky.
Only one guy qualified for the first round. Three others landed in round two. I blinked when I saw the names of two guys that Vecenie has going undrafted.
So did My Favorite NBA Scout.
"This draft is a total crapshoot," he said. "I think most people consider it a weak draft. Then the college season did not finish and the virus has eliminated the workouts. There are a lot of questions."
I shared Vecenie's rankings with him -- and My Favorite NBA Scout shared his thoughts about the local players (in the order Vecenie ranked them).
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky, guard, No. 15, down two spots from last month.
Scout's take: "Speed kills. Speed fascinates. He's got great speed so he's got great upside. I think a lot of people have him ranked higher than that, certainly in the 10-to-15 range but I know some people worry about his shooting …
"… what was his free show percentage? (It was 83.3 percent.) That helps him. You can't shoot 83 percent unless you've put a lot of work in. His fundamentals are sound. If you can shoot free throws like that, you're on your way to becoming a good shooter.
"There's a lot of work with with Maxey because he's so quick. You can't guard what you can't catch. He's like a lot of guys who just played on year of college basketball, he just needs more time."
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, guard No. 45, up four spots.
Scout's take: "That's too low. I still have him late in the first round and definitely early in the second round because he can shoot the ball. I like him because nothing was given to him (at UK). He fought for it. He competes.
"He can have a very good career in the NBA because he can shoot the ball. He's not going to be a main man. If he listens to his coaches, they're going to tell him that defenses will cheat to stop the $20 or $30 million players and he's going to be open to shoot the ball.
"He's a great example of why it behooves these young kids to learn how to shoot the basketball."
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, forward, No. 49, down one spot
Scout's take: "Can and will score the ball. Son of a coach who knows where the basket is and how to get points. Great basketball IQ and knows which shots he is supposed to take and how the defense will try to guard him.
"He's another guy who can be a very good $6-to-$8-to-$10 million player for a long time if he'll listen to coaches. I could see him sneaking into the end of the first round but definitely higher than No. 49 in the second round. I like him."
Jay Scrubb, U of L recruit, guard, No. 59, up nine spots.
Scout's take: "Very talented but difficult to evaluate because he played at (John Logan) junior college.
"If you're a scout, are you going to put your butt on the line to push your team to take him in the first round? What if it doesn't work?
"Just hasn't played on the big-time stage like the other guys have. He's not a green light or a red light, he's a yellow light guy. He'll have to prove himself."
Nick Richards, Kentucky, center, No. 65, up one spot.
Scout's take: "I completely disagree with this one but I probably like him more than any scout. I think he's worthy of first-round consideration and he will surely be taken second round.
"People undervalue him because the game has changed and centers are not used the way they used to be used.
"But he's athletic and has great physical tools. He stuck with it and improved, like P.J. Washington. He had a lot of big games and performed very well in one of the best conferences in college basketball. At 65, I think he's a steal."
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky guard, No. 80, down 13 spots.
Scout's take: "Most scouts would disagree with this one, too. They have him in the second round because he's a good athlete who plays good defense. Good competitor.
"He does need help with his shot but it would shock me if he wasn't drafted." (There are 60 selections, 30 in each round.)
E.J. Montgomery, Kentucky forward, unranked.
Scout's take: "He'll have a chance but he's going to have to fight his way up from the G-League."
Steven Enoch, Louisville, center, unranked.
Scout's take: "Another G-League guy."
