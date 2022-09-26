LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season.
Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
What have we seen? What were we supposed to see? What are we going to see over the next two months?
The one-third mark has always been the perfect time to distribute the first batch of report cards. Dr. Bo will hand out the grades:
Louisville
- What to Like: Malik Cunningham continues to reign as the most dangerous running quarterback in the nation. The next eight games will be a two-month held breath that Cunningham can remain elusive and healthy.
- What Not to Like: The defense showed it was capable of setting a tone Saturday ago against South Florida. It did not set that tone against Syracuse or Florida State. The difference was considerable as well as puzzling.
- Best Win: Central Florida. UCF is 3-1 this season and 32-3 in its last 35 games in Orlando.
- Worst Loss: Florida State is 4-0 and has eased back into the Top 25. The Cards were absolutely in position to expose the Seminoles as not Top-25 worthy.
- Key Player: Cunningham. He ranks 21st in the nation among all players in rushing yards per game at 98.8. One more big rushing game should bump him ahead or UCF's John Rhys Plumlee as the top rushing QB in America.
- Road Ahead: Five of Louisville's final six opponents are ranked in the AP Top 25 and the unranked opponent is James Madison, which just won at Appalachian State. The next two road games — Boston College and Virginia — are must-wins.
- Preseason Forecast: 7-5.
- Revised Forecast: 6-6.
- Final Takeaway: Cards have been impressive in their two wins, but the losses were to squads they beat last season. Hard to envision Louisville beating Clemson, North Carolina State or Kentucky, which means the Cards must win the next five to ensure a winning regular season.
Dr. Bo Grade: C+
Kentucky
- What to Like: The Wildcats have convinced the rest of college football that it's no big deal when they beat Florida and are ranked higher than any Southeastern Conference team not named Georgia or Alabama.
- What Not to Like: The Wildcats have beaten one FCS opponent and three FBS teams with a combined record of 5-7. Play time is about to end.
- Best Win: Kentucky beat Florida, which beat No. 12 Utah and made No. 8 Tennessee sweat.
- Worst Loss: Nothing to see here.
- Key Player: Halfback Chris Rodriguez is scheduled to return Saturday. The Wildcats rank 13th in the SEC in rushing yards per game. Their 81.5 average is down 118 yards per game from last season.
- Road Ahead: The Wildcats remain a 6 1/2-point underdog at Ole Miss on Saturday. They're also likely to be underdogs against Tennessee and Georgia. Las Vegas needs more proof that this is a top-10 team.
- Preseason Forecast: 8-4.
- Revised Forecast: 9-3.
- Final Takeaway: The Wildcats delivered in their one test at Florida without their best running back. How they perform against the two Mississippi schools will determine how special the 2022 season becomes.
Dr. Bo Grade: A-
Indiana
- What to Like: The Hoosiers battled back from significant second-half deficits to win their first 3.
- What Not to Like: The defense is giving up too many yards and big plays, and the offensive line is unable to run block or protect the quarterback.
- Best Win: Illinois is 3-1 and has not allowed a touchdown in its 3 victories.
- Worst Loss: Cincinnati, where the Hoosiers fell behind, 38-10, at halftime.
- Key Player: Linebacker Cam Jones is the emotional and physical leader of the group. Not only is Jones an unrelenting playmaker, he is also the guy who holds his teammates accountable.
- Road Ahead: Maryland (yes, Maryland), Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State look out of reach for Tom Allen's team. That means the Hoosiers need to win 3 games against this quartet (Nebraska, Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue) to become bowl eligible. Only the Old Oaken Bucket game is in Bloomington.
- Preseason Forecast: 4-8.
- Revised Forecast: 4-8.
- Final Takeaway: Hoosiers worked some magic to bank 3 quick wins but the results against Idaho and WKU were not as impressive as they were last season. Until the offensive line is fixed, it's impossible to expect 6 wins.
Dr. Bo Grade: C.
Western Kentucky
- What to Like: A sizzling offense that puts tons of points on the board in an entertaining style. The Hilltoppers rank seventh in the nation in scoring offense and 12th in total offense.
- What Not to Like: Other than a few plays and yellow flags against Indiana, bloody little.
- Best Win: Florida International has major issues, but 73-0 is 73-0.
- Worst Loss: The Hilltoppers will use the final minutes and overtime of the game in Bloomington as motivation a few more weeks.
- Key Player: Quarterback Austin Reed isn't Bailey Zappe but he's close enough, throwing 13 TD passes with only three picks as well as a 73% completion percentage.
- Road Ahead: Troy (WKU's opponent this week) beat Marshall, which won at Notre Dame. Middle Tennessee just won by two touchdowns at Miami. There is a trip to Auburn. Florida Atlantic just took Purdue to the wire.
- Preseason Forecast: 7-6
- Revised Forecast: 9-4.
- Final Takeaway: Only a few silly penalties separate the Hilltoppers from a 4-0 start. Their biggest fear might be losing coach Tyson Helton to a Power 5 program after the season.
Dr. Bo Grade: A-minus.
