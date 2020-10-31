LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Beating Virginia Tech was certain to be a formidable challenge for the University of Louisville football team. The Hokies have the best rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference, averaging nearly 300 yards per game.
But the assignment got more daunting on Saturday after Louisville announced it would be without nine players, including three defensive starters and three second teamers:
- DL Micah Bland
- DL Ja’Darien Boykin
- DL Malik Clark
- DL Yaya Diaby
- P Ryan Harwell
- S Isaiah Hayes
- DL Dayna Kinnaird
- LB Monty Montgomery
- DL Tabarius Peterson
Their absences showed in the first half. Virginia Tech dominated the first 20 minutes, outgaining Louisville 218-63 while moving to a 21-0 lead. Malik Cunningham completed 4 of 5 passes, but the one incompletion was an interception.
An email from the program did not disclose the reason for the absences. But, like most schools, Louisville has a policy of not announcing absences related to the novel coronavirus.
Diaby, Hayes and Peterson were listed as starters on the depth chart, while Clark, Kinnard and Montgomery were second teamers. Harwell is the team’s punter.
