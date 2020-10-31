LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Beating Virginia Tech was certain to be a formidable challenge for the University of Louisville football team. The Hokies have the most powerful rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference, averaging nearly 300 yards per game.
But the assignment got more daunting Saturday at Cardinal Stadium after Louisville was forced to play without nine players, including three defensive starters and three second teamers, for reasons the school did not disclose.
After falling behind 21-0 early in the second quarter, Louisville rallied with its two longest plays this season — a 90-yard TD run by Javian Hawkins as well as an 82-yard scoring pass from Malik Cunningham to Dez Fitzpatrick.
The Cards were entertaining but slipped to 2-5 after Virginia Tech won, 42-35, in front of an announced Halloween crowd of 11,901.
The Hokies sealed the win by recovering an onside kick after Cunningham threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Hawkins with a minute left.
Here are the Louisville players who did not play against the Hokies:
- DL Micah Bland
- DL Ja’Darien Boykin
- DL Malik Clark
- DL Yaya Diaby
- P Ryan Harwell
- S Isaiah Hayes
- DL Dayna Kinnaird
- LB Monty Montgomery
- DL Tabarius Peterson
Their absences showed for most of the first half. In the game's first 20 minutes, the Hokies outgained the Cards 218-63.
But Louisville eventually rallied with a pair of touchdowns. Marshon Ford made his fifth touchdown reception this season on a 14-yard pass from Cunningham to cut the Tech lead to 21-7.
Then, after Cunningham suffered his second interception, Louisville started its final possession from its 15 yard-line with 46 seconds remaining. Cunningham was sacked for a 5-yard loss and threw an incompletion. Instead of killing the clock, Louisville gave the ball to Hawkins, who crackled through the middle before cutting to the left sideline.
Nobody caught him. Nobody came close. The 90-yard TD run pulled Louisville within 21-14 and was the longest run by a Cardinal since Howard Stevens went 93 yards while playing for Lee Corso in 1971.
Virginia Tech increased its lead to 28-14 in the third quarter. Cunningham threw his third interception of the game and eighth of the season. Cunningham had only three interceptions last season.
In the fourth quarter, Louisville limited Tech to a pair of field goals, and the Cards scored two more touchdowns. A 24-yard touchdown run from Khalil Herbert with 3:23 remaining, however, put the game out of reach.
An email from the program did not disclose the reason for the absence of the nine players. But, like most schools, Louisville has a policy of not announcing absences related to the novel coronavirus.
Diaby, Hayes and Peterson were listed as starters on the depth chart, while Clark, Kinnard and Montgomery were second teamers. Harwell is the team’s punter.
Louisville visits Charlottesville, Virginia, next Saturday at 8 p.m. to play the Cavaliers.
