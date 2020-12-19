LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Credentials will be required on March 14 by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.
Don’t tell them who you played. Tell them who you beat.
Don’t tell them which games were close. Tell them which games you won. Especially in this crazy season where nonconference schedules have been turned upside down and inside out.
After a 75-63 loss to North Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, Kentucky coach John Calipari and his team are without credentials or answers. They are also a team showing concerning signs.
"This was disappointing," Calipari said. "The last 10 minutes were disappointing to me."
After the game, it was more disappointing.
Keion Brooks, a guy who has not played all season because of injury, was the only UK player to appear on the Zoom media conference. He said his teammates did not want to speak so he decided to answer questions for them.
Cam Fletcher was seen crying on the bench, likely more because he only played three minutes than because the Wildcats lost. Calipari said Fletcher apologized afterward. Calipari did not deny that Terrence Clarke, who missed 8 of 11 shots with three turnovers before he fouled out, walked off the court before the game was over.
"Five straight losses suck," Brooks said. "Frankly, the way we're playing right now we don't deserve to win."
Kentucky’s opportunities to collect a victory outside of the Southeastern Conference that will sparkle in March had shortened to three games — North Carolina, Louisville and Texas.
Now, there are two — the Cardinals and Longhorns. The Wildcats slipped to an unimaginable 1-5 by slumbering through the second half to lose to a good but hardly great North Carolina team.
This followed a loss to a Notre Dame team that just lost back-to-back games to Duke and Purdue by 10 points. Kentucky dropped from No. 40 to 51 in Ken Pomeroy's computer formula after the game.
The last time UK was 1-5: Don’t ask. Adolph Rupp had yet to arrive in Lexington. It was the 1926-27 season — before the center jump was abolished.
The Wildcats did something similar to what they did against Kansas and Notre Dame. They came close (until the last four minutes). They lost a game they should have won.
Kentucky was ahead by 11 points in the first half. The Wildcats led 38-34 at halftime and 49-46 with 12:20 to play.
They lost because they went more than nine minutes without a field goal. They lost because four Wildcats fouled out. They lost because their turnovers (16) were double their assists (8) — again.
They lost because they made seven baskets in the second half — none from distance. They lost because they were outscored 41-25 in the second half.
"Instead of worrying about how you're playing, do the things that don't take talent," Calipari said, before mentioning things like toughness, competitiveness and studying the scouting report.
Their leading scorer, with 17 points, was Davion Mintz, the graduate transfer from Creighton, where he would have been no better than the third-best player.
The Wildcats have a week to prepare for their trip to the KFC Yum! Center, where they are scheduled to play Louisville at noon the day after Christmas.
