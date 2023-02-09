LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We don't have an NFL team in Louisville — and there won't be one walking through that door.
But this town does have a notable Super Bowl history.
From Super Bowl I, when Hall of Famer Paul Hornung was the only Packers' player who did not play as Green Bay defeated Kansas City, to Super Bowl XXXIX when Deion Branch walked out of Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, carrying the Most Valuable Player Award, a string of guys with local ties have performed on football's biggest stage.
With Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City and Philadelphia airing on WDRB Sunday evening, this is the perfect time to highlight several local stars in football's grandest game.
Phil Simms, New York Giants
The football world filed into the Rose Bowl on Jan. 25, 1987, prepared to be dazzled by the magical right arm of John Elway of the Denver Broncos. They left Pasadena talking about a former Division I-AA quarterback from the south end of Louisville. Simms, a product of Southern High School and Morehead State University set a Super Bowl record by completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Giants rolled to a 39-20 victory.
Joe Jacoby, Washington Redskins
Lightly recruited out of Western High School and undrafted out of the University of Louisville, Jacoby earned Super Bowl rings to slip on three of his mammoth fingers with the Washington Redskins. He handled the essential job of left offensive tackle as the Redskins won Super Bowls XVII (over Miami); XXII (Denver) and XXVI (Buffalo), becoming a personal favorite of legendary announcer John Madden.
Jacoby has the credentials of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, even if the voters have whiffed on voting him into facility in Canton, Ohio.
Deion Branch, New England Patriots
As Pats' quarterback Tom Brady began his rise as the game's ultimate quarterback, Branch was one of the guys Brady looked for in tricky moments.
Branch delivered, just as he delivered with Dave Ragone at the University of Louisville. He caught 10 balls for 143 yards and a touchdown when the Patriots defeated Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII. His stats were not as dazzling the following year — 11 catches for 133 yards without a touchdown — but Branch's contributions earned him the MVP award and a free Cadillac as the Patriots defeated the Eagles, 24-21.
Branch was not finished. He returned to the Patriots for Super Bowl XLVI, catching three balls for 45 yards, but Eli Manning led the Giants to a 21-17 upset.
Will Wolford, Buffalo Bills
A product of St. Xavier High School and Vanderbilt, Wolford was a powerful offensive lineman for the Bills' teams that featured Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith and Cornelius Bennett.
Wolford excelled at left tackle for the first three of the Bills' teams that lost four straight Super Bowls from 1991-94.
Mo Moorman, Kansas City Chiefs
The New York Jets put pro football on tilt when they upset the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, scoring the first upset for the American Football League. One year later, Moorman anchored an offensive line for a Kansas City team that routed the Vikings, 23-7. Like Wolford, Moorman played at St. Xavier.
Paul Hornung, Green Bay Packers
Hornung did most of the work that got him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the NFL acknowledged the AFL and created the Super Bowl. He was great at Flaget High School, greater at Notre Dame (winning a Heisman Trophy) and Vince Lombardi's favorite in Green Bay.
He played on Packers' teams that won the NFL title in 1961, 1962, 1965 and 1966 but never left the sidelines when Green Bay beat Kansas City, 35-10, in Super Bowl I because of a pinched nerve.
Jared Lorenzen, New York Giants
Lorenzen was a spectator for most of the Giants' upset over Branch and the Patriots in 2012. But Giants first-team quarterback Eli Manning credited Lorenzen, the former UK star who tragically died in 2019, with sharpening his preparation for the game.
Johnny Unitas, Baltimore Colts
The guy considered the greatest quarterback of his era played most of his career before the Super Bowl was launched. Unitas, a product of U of L, was summoned from the bench to save the Colts from an upset against Joe Namath and the Jets in Super Bowl III. He couldn't do it.
But Unitas did not leave the stage without a Super Bowl ring, throwing a record 75-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Mackey as the Colts defeated, 16-13, in Super Bowl V.
Jeff Brohm, San Diego Chargers
Brohm was a spectator to one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history. Steve Young threw six touchdown passes as the 49ers defeated the Chargers, 49-26, at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. Brohm was San Diego's third-string quarterback, behind Stan Humphries and Gale Gilbert. He was this close to getting into the blowout, but it didn't happen. But like Branch, he can talk to University of Louisville football players about Super Bowl Week as a personal experience.
