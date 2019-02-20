LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people argue it’s a myth that it’s more difficult to make jump shots in a domed facility.
Those people have numbers. They have examples. They make passionate points.
Maybe they’re right. But Louisville’s performance shooting the ball against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday night will never be included in that narrative.
The Cardinals huffed and puffed to 23 points in the first half and struggled just as mightily in the second half during a 69-49 Syracuse victory.
Louisville ventured into western New York and shot the basketball as if the rims were 12 feet off the court. They attacked the Syracuse 2-3 zone as if he thought it was a 2-3-2 zone.
They were long, short, wide right, wide left, rushed, uncomfortable and totally inefficient.
They tried running Jordan Nwora through the middle to slice through coach Jim Boeheim’s trademark defense.
They sent Dwayne Sutton into the middle. Malik Williams got a look. There was an Akoy Agau sighting in the final 10 minutes of the second half.
Nope. Nope. Nope. The Cards could not figure out an effective way to get and make high percentage shots.
You want numbers. I have numbers.
At halftime, the Cards were 6 for 26 — and 1 for 13 from distance.
The struggle was real. They missed their first four three-pointers in the second half, and it was an equal opportunity issue.
Christen Cunningham missed three. Khwan Fore missed one. Sutton missed two. Darius Perry missed two. Ryan McMahon missed four.
Nwora made one — but missed four.
That was the story over the first 29 minutes until McMahon rose and made one from the right wing that cut the Syracuse lead to 47-33.
Maybe that would ignore Mack’s team.
It did not.
They opened the second half buy scoring the first four points — two free throws by Dwayne Sutton, followed by a steal and a runout dunk by Khwan Fore — and then failed to score for more than five minutes.
Louisville finished 14 of 54 overall and 6 of 28 from distance. Those percentages are 25.9 and 21.4.
Two Syracuse players -- freshman Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes -- combined to make more three-pointers than Louisville, hitting four each.
That’s not going to work against Syracuse. That’s not going to work against Wake Forest.
With three losses in their last four games, the Cardinals slipped to 18-9 overall and 9-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They also slid into a tie with Virginia Tech for sixth place in the league.
Attacking and scoring will not get easier for Chris Mack’s team. Syracuse ranked only sixth in the ACC in defensive efficiency in Ken Pomeroy’s metrics. The team that Louisville plays Saturday ranks first.
That team is Virginia, which visits the KFC Yum! Center Saturday at noon. You know the history of that series since the Cardinals joined the league.
