LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Basketball Tournament (TBT) comes to town next week, with four games booked for Freedom Hall on Tuesday, a pair on Thursday and another Saturday.
The return of Peyton Siva, Russ Smith, Chane Behanan, Kyle Kuric and other former Louisville players has been all the talk. It should be.
As I wrote Tuesday, if more than 7,184 fans come to Freedom Hall to watch The Ville, Louisville can take the TBT attendance record from Wichita.
But there are other angles to the TBT that have my attention and that I believe will interest you.
Let me share my list:
1. They call it the Elam Ending. It's named after a Ball State professor and Cincinnati Reds groundskeeper named Nick Elam.
This is what you need to remember: At the first whistle after the four-minute mark in the second half, the clock is turned off.
Time no longer matters (other than the shot clock).
The score matters.
Under the Elam rules, a target score is created. Add eight points to total of the team in the lead. First one to that target number wins.
Let's say you're beating me, 70-65, when that whistle blows.
First team to 78 (or more) wins.
What's the joy in this?
Two things: It eliminates the incessant fouling that gums up the final minutes of too many college games. Giving your opponent free throws will get you beat.
As I expected, Elam was a numbers guy. He studied the box scores of more than 2,000 college and NBA games. Nearly half of those games stumbled to the finish line with a string of intentional fouls.
But committing the intentional fouls was a successful strategy in only 1.5% of the games. So much wasted time.
The Elam Ending is an attempt to eliminate intentional fouls. That is a strategy deserving legitimate consideration.
The Elam Ending also creates a stream of game-ending shots. Every game ends on a basket or free throw. The game does not end until a team meets or exceeds the target score.
More action. More drama. More emphasis on playing intelligent defense. Fewer whistles.
"In the Elam Ending situation, you have to avoid fouls," said Mark Lieberman, the coach of The Ville. "It's not like normal basketball."
2. The Ville opens at 7 p.m. Tuesday against War Ready, a team of mostly former Auburn players.
Not Charles Barkley.
Not Chuck Person.
Not Daymeon Fishback.
Not Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, of course.
This is War Ready's first crack at the $1 million winner-take-all prize. They are 1-3, winning a game last season at West Virginia. (This is the debut for the team of former Louisville players.)
I asked Russ Smith what he knew about the Auburn squad.
"We know that they're young, and at my age, that could be a problem," he said.
Smith turned 32 in April. Ouch.
"They're going to play really hard and play with a lot of energy," Smith said.
Three members of Auburn's 2019 Final Four squad are listed on the roster: forwards Danjel Purifoy, Malik Dunbar and Horace Spencer III. Spencer and Dunbar started in Auburn's biggest victory that season, the 77-71 upset overtime win over Kentucky in the Elite Eight. Purifoy came off the bench to make a pair of three-point shots.
I hope Auburn coach Bruce Pearl shows up to back his guys — and leaves his shirt on.
3. There will also be other local players to watch on several other of the six teams booked for the Louisville regional.
Former Kentucky guard Archie Goodwin and Western Kentucky stars A.J. Slaughter and Justin Johnson will play for Eberlin Drive, which is booked to play at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the game that follows The Ville.
Former Louisville guard Chris Jones is listed on the roster of the Jackson TN Underdawgs, which will play Eberlin Drive.
Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek, a TBT veteran, moved to Shell Shock, a team that features many former Maryland players.
4. The most interesting team in the building will be Gataverse, a group of former Florida stars.
Not one, not two but three stars from the Florida teams that won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007 are listed on the roster.
That would be guards Lee Humphrey and Taurean Green as well as former first-round NBA pick Corey Brewer. Unfortunately, Joakim Noah and Al Horford won't be walking through that door.
Gataverse will play Shell Shock at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Wonder if Billy Donovan will make an appearance?
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.