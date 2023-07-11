LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're making a list of The Ones That Got Away from the University of Louisville men's basketball program, March 29, 2009, must near the top of the list.
A Cardinal team that roared to 13 consecutive wins was everybody's pick to win 14 and maybe 15 or 16 in a row.
Two days after Rick Pitino's team looked national championship-worthy while blasting Arizona by 39 points at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Cardinals were matched against Michigan State for an Elite Eight game in Indianapolis.
The Cards were the tournament's top seed and ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Spartans looked vulnerable in tournament wins over USC and Kansas. At least 70% of the crowd was dressed in red.
Terrence Williams, Jerry Smith, Samardo Samuels, Edgar Sosa and Earl Clark were primed to deliver the Cards' second Final Four trip in five seasons.
And then they didn't.
Michigan State 64, Louisville 52.
Tom Izzo out-coached Rick Pitino, who quarreled with Williams at halftime. Two U of L starters, Samuels and (gulp) Andre McGee, failed to make a field goal.
After roaring to 103 points against Arizona, the Cards could not crack 50 against the Spartans until Clark threw in a three-pointer with 12 seconds to play. By then, thousands of Louisville fans were already seething on I-65 South. Despite his team high 19 points, Clark saw his three-season college career end.
"I feel we were the best team in college basketball," Clark said Tuesday. "We just came up short. You know, in the NCAA (Tournament), all it takes is one game. And we didn't have our best game against Michigan State.
"But just the whole experience of us just dominating the Big East, which was the best conference in college basketball that year, us winning the regular season and (Big East) Tournament, that was big time for us. That was my favorite moment."
In two weeks, Clark will have another chance to say hello and goodbye to U of L fans. He is the 12th and final commitment to the team of mostly former Cardinal players who will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at Freedom Hall.
That team, named The Ville, will play War Ready, a group of former Auburn players, at 7 p.m. July 25. One win will get The Ville another game July 27. A second win gets Louisville a third game July 29.
Clark, 35, said that he could not resist another chance to play in Freedom Hall, an opportunity to team with younger former Cards like Russ Smith, Peyton Siva and Chane Behanan and the pursuit of the $1 million winner-take-all prize.
"Who wouldn't want to go back and play in a place like Louisville?" Clark said.
"To be with the fans and just reconnect with the guys in Louisville. Just go out there and bring my family and let them experience the love and the things that we do in The Ville."
I asked Clark if the TBT push was an opportunity to purge the memories of 2009.
"Absolutely not," Clark said. "We officially dropped the ball. We had everything in our hands at that time and we just came up short. We were a great team that came up short and we've got to live with that.
"This is a whole new experience, a whole new energy. It's a different team, even though we're still representing the name on the front of the jersey."
Clark, a 6-foot-9-inch forward, was the 14th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He was taken one spot after Tyler Hansbrough, who led North Carolina to the NCAA title, three spots behind Williams, seven spots behind Steph Curry and 11 after James Harden.
His NBA career lasted 261 games over parts of six seasons. His best season was 2013, when he averaged 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Lakers. According to BasketballReference.com, Clark earned more than $10 million in the NBA.
Over the last eight seasons, he's played in the G-League, China, Montenegro, Spain, South Korea, the Philippines and Puerto Rico. He said he planned to compete next season but was not certain where.
During the offseason, Clark lives in Florida. He remains close with Derrick Caracter, another New York/New Jersey recruit who came to play for Pitino with him.
"I knew that we were having a team for a couple of months now," Clark said. "I've been talking to Peyton and Chane Behanan.
"I always wanted to be a part of it. I just wanted to make sure that I was available and I could be 100% committed. And once I seen the roster start taking place and guys started committing, obviously I wanted to join and get that experience and get that fun back."
