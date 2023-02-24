LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Believe it or not, the University of Louisville men's basketball team has reached the final four — capital letters intentionally excluded.
I'm talking about (likely) the final four games of a Cardinals' season unlike any other. Four more games are all that Kenny Payne's team is promised.
The season could be certainly be over in 11 days. Then, all eyes (fans) and energy (coaching staff) will turn to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Louisville (4-24, 2-15) sits tied with Notre Dame for 14th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a game behind the Georgia Tech team the Cards play Saturday at 2 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. They're likely to be an 8-point underdog.
There is plenty of evidence the Cardinals have improved over the last 3 1/2 weeks.
In January, Louisville went 0-7 against ACC opponents, outscored by an average of 12.7 points.
In February, the Cards are 2-5, getting outscored by an average of 6.4 points in those seven games.
According to Bart Torvik's analytics site, the last four games have been the first time this season that Payne's team has posted four consecutive offensive efficiency numbers of 100 (1 point per possession) or better.
It has also been the first stretch when their percentage of turnovers per game has been less than 20% of all possessions over four consecutive games.
But wins, like the one the Cards delivered against Clemson last Saturday night, are the only development that counts.
So here are Three Goals To Finish the Season.
1. Escape Last Place — As miserable as this season has been, Louisville is positioned to finish 13th, not 15th, in the ACC standings.
It will almost certainly require a victory Saturday against Georgia Tech, which is only a game ahead of Louisville and likely racing toward a coaching change.
But if the Cards can defeat the Yellow Jackets, 13th place is a strong possibility because it would leave both teams with three ACC victories.
Like Louisville, Tech has not won an ACC road game — and next week the Yellow Jackets finish at Syracuse and Boston College.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, has lost six straight. The Irish are also winless on the road in the league (appears to be a theme). The Coach Mike Brey Farewell Tour will make stops at Wake Forest and Clemson, sandwiched around a home game against Pitt. Smells like 0-3 to me.
If Louisville can win Saturday and earn the tiebreaker by sweeping the season series against Georgia Tech, 13th place is a genuine possibility.
2. Win Senior Night — Hard to believe the Cards have only one home game — a Tuesday 9 p.m. visit by Virginia Tech.
The Hokies won the ACC Tournament last season — and coach Mike Young's team will have to repeat that achievement if Tech expects to return to the NCAA Tournament.
After winning its ACC opener against North Carolina, Tech lost its next seven league games and disappeared from post-season consideration. Tech has won once on the road in the league — at Notre Dame.
Tech is one of the league’s most efficient offensive teams but they're ordinary on defense. If Louisville could beat Clemson at Second and Main, toppling Virginia Tech should not be mission impossible.
3. Win an ACC Tournament Game — If the bracket was posted today, Louisville would be booked against Boston College in Game 2 on Tuesday March 7 at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.
The opponent and game time are likely to change. But the Cards will play on Tuesday, probably against Virginia Tech, Florida State or Boston College, three teams that should arrive with meager motivation. There's an outside chance sagging Syracuse, North Carolina or Wake Forest could slide into the discussion.
Louisville's all-time ACC Tournament record is 3-6.
Mike Pegues beat Georgia Tech last season.
Chris Mack beat Notre Dame in 2019.
David Padgett beat Florida State in 2018.
Rick Pitino went 0-2 in the ACC party.
Win one game in Greensboro, and Kenny Payne will have something on Pitino — and the Cards will have a little less heartburn to carry into the off season.
