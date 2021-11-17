BOZICH | The Best and Not-So-Great of ACC, SEC, Big Ten football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Scott Satterfield brought the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year award back to Louisville in 2019.
Tom Allen made the award circuit last year, including one national coach of the year award for the work he did at Indiana.
The college football award season is heating up for 2021. E-mails arrive in my in box asking for nominations or ballots several times per week. The Football Writers Association of America ballots for its all-American team are due any minute.
With several weeks remaining in this regular season, the landscape does not look as lively locally as it did the last two seasons. I thought Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was finally in line for recognition in the Southeastern Conference but then Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee happened.
As we ease into the third Saturday in November, here’s a look at the best of the ACC, SEC and Big Ten.
Atlantic Coast
Player of the Year: Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pittsburgh. More touchdowns, fewer interceptions than Brennan Armstrong of Virginia or Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. And Pitt is a serious threat to win the league.
Coach of the Year: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest. If you had the Demon Deacons as the last unbeaten in ACC play, please send me your 2022 Kentucky Derby selection.
Surprise Team: Wake Forest was picked to finish ahead of two teams — Louisville and Syracuse — in the Coastal Division. The worse Wake can do is tie for first.
Disappointing Team: Any time Clemson slides the way the Tigers have fallen this season (7-3 overall, 5-2 in the league), they’re a strong nominee. But North Carolina was supposed to roll to first place in the Coastal Division, and the Tar Heels sit in fifth place and are not bowl eligible. Now people remember why Texas let Mack Brown walk (three coaches ago).
Upset of the Year: Georgia Tech 45, UNC 22. Tech’s only other ACC win was over Duke.
Best NFL Prospect: Andrew Booth, cornerback, Clemson. Sorry, but I have stopped buying into the hype around North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Best Job Opening: Virginia Tech. There are people suggesting Clawson leave Wake Forest for Blacksburg. Why leave something you’ve built for a job that is no better than the fifth- or sixth-best in the league?
SOUTHEASTERN
Player of the Year: Georgia has a defense for the ages, but Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is Can’t Miss TV, an unrelenting force across the field.
Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia. He’s recruited like a boss for several seasons. The Bulldogs have allowed 8 touchdowns, which is only at least 9 fewer than every other team in the country.
Surprise Team: Ole Miss. It’s fashionable to roll your eyes at Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin for all the silly stuff he’s done over his career. But the Rebels are second in the SEC West and No. 12 in the college football playoff poll. If they can beat Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, they’ll finish 10-2.
Disappointing Team: I expect plenty of votes for LSU but the Tigers were mediocre last season, too. Florida gave up 52 points to Samford while breaking a 3-game losing streak. People are going to keep asking athletic director Scott Stricklin if he will bring Dan Mullen back for another sunny season.
Upset of the Year: South Carolina 40, Florida 17. Shane Beamer has the folks in Columbia thinking big again — and that game appeared to turn Florida fans against Mullen.
Best NFL Prospect: I’ll show love to the best team in the league by selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. He’s second on the Bulldogs in tackles, with 7.5 tackles for loss as well as two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Best Job Opening: LSU, although we can debate the LSU and Florida jobs if Stricklin decides there is no path for Mullen to succeed.
BIG TEN
Player of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State quarterback. I can’t remember another freshman who started his career with 30 touchdown passes and only 5 interceptions.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Day, Ohio State. Yes, the Buckeyes lost to Oregon, but they’re on track to win the Big Ten while playing the kind of offense that would be a delightful playoff matchup against Georgia.
Surprise Team: Michigan State, but the Spartans have to finish the job the next two weeks against Ohio State and Penn State.
Disappointing Team: Indiana — from 6-2 to 2-10, without a victory in conference play. Picked second in the East by some, the Hoosiers have slid back to 2011.
Upset of the Year: Illinois 20, Penn State 18 — at Happy Valley, a result that made the James Franklin to USC or LSU hype train wobble.
Best NFL Prospect: Chris Olave, Ohio State receiver. You can be sure Urban Meyer wants to team him with Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.
Best Job Opening: Nothing available yet, but keep an eye on Michigan State, which could lose Mel Tucker to LSU or USC.
