LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Only 217 days (fingers crossed) until the next college basketball season begins.
Who has time to wait?
Not me. Not you.
The NCAA record book will have a blank space for its 2020 tournament because of the novel coronavirus. But, one day, historians will be determined to fill in some blanks.
I collected the final results from seven polls: Associated Press; Ken Pomeroy, Bart Torvik, Erik Haslam, ESPN BPI, NCAA NET and Ratings Percentage Index (RPI).
I totaled the numbers and filed these rankings from the results.
Enjoy.
- Kansas — The Jayhawks ranked first in every poll but one — the NCAA Net rankings. Maybe those numbers are run by the rules enforcement staff.
- Gonzaga — It doesn’t matter how high the Zags finished, you weren’t going to pick them to win your bracket, right?
- Dayton — On Facebook and Twitter,m I asked readers to pick the team they believed would have won the 2020 NCAA tournament. The Flyers were the pick.
- Baylor — The Bears finished in the top 8 in every poll or ranking.
- Duke — What if I told you, the six-loss Blue Devils ranked second in ESPN’s BPI numbers?
- San Diego State — This still won’t be high enough for their never-satisfied fans.
- Michigan State — The Spartans finished in the top five in three computer polls.
- Louisville — The Cardinals trailed Kentucky in the AP writers’ poll but were comfortably ahead in ESPN BPI, Pomeroy, Torvik, Haslam and ESPN Net.
- Creighton — Better than the Seminoles? I think not.
- Florida State — They did win the ACC regular-season title, remember.
- Ohio State — The computer rankings liked what was going on in Chris Holtmann’s program but the players didn’t because they’re racing for the transfer portal.
- Oregon — Have I ever told you that I loved Payton Pritchard?
- Villanova — Smarter basketball people than me are picking the Wildcats to win the title next season.
- Maryland —This team had the talent to make a major run — and the track record to exit the first weekend.
- West Virginia — Anybody else want to see Bob Huggins make one last run?
- Brigham Young — Congratulations to Mark Pope. His team finished in the Top 25 in all seven polls/rankings.
- Arizona — Hard for me to be gaga about an 11-loss team.
- Houston — Not bad for a rebuilding season.
- Seton Hall — I definitely was going to put the Pirates in my Final Four.
- Wisconsin — Don’t forget the Badgers finished in a three-way tie atop the Big Ten.
- Kentucky — Don’t blame me. The Wildcats were ranked No. 24 in ESPN BPI, No. 29 in Pomeroy, No. 28 in Torvik and No. 30 in Haslam.
- Michigan — In case you didn’t get the memo, the computer formulas loved the Big Ten this season.
- Butler — This team lost eight of its last 15 games, for the record.
- Auburn — You want another reason the NCAA junked the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)? The Tigers ranked sixth in that formula, behind No. 5 Oregon.
- Iowa — See No. 22.
