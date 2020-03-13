SOMEWHERE IN NORTH CAROLINA (WDRB) — The sports calendar is blank. The sports conversation is not.
There will be no games this weekend, next weekend or until further notice. We can still discuss, debate and decide. The coronavirus will not stop that. We can’t let it.
I started making my list of topics before I left the Greensboro Coliseum after the Atlantic Coast Conference joined the other leagues that canceled their post-game tournaments.
Let’s to The List.
1. Hyping The Final AP Top 25
Without an NCAA Tournament, there will not be an NCAA champion. Prepare to hear a string of coaches howl that their team is The Team that would have delivered the final six wins of the season.
That means we will have a mythical national champion. That is what we had in college football in the days before the national playoff or Bowl Championship Series.
Those were the days when college football teams claimed national titles based on the votes in the final Associated Press writers’ and UPI coaches’ polls. Sometimes you had a split decision.
Typically, the final AP college basketball poll is the most meaningless poll of the season. It arrives on the Monday after Selection Sunday. The sports conversation has already tilted 110 percent to the NCAA Tournament.
Not this season.
The final AP writers’ and USA Today coaches’ poll will decide the mythical national champion.
That champion will be Kansas, which has ruled the polls for the last month.
But as an AP voter, I plan to completely scrub my ballots from the last month before digging deeper into season records and computer formulas. Then I will rank my 25.
The AP Top 25 is typically released at noon Monday. This final ballot will have more juice than usual.
2. And the winner is ...
I posted this Tweet Wednesday when WDRB sports director Aaron Matas started our drive from Louisville to Greensboro.
Which team would have won the 2020 NCAA Tournament is shaping up as one of the all-time greatest debates in sports.— rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 11, 2020
I hoped it would become a stretch. That is no longer so.
Who is your pick?
3. Most Memorable Sports Day Since …
Since ever, right?
I began covering the NCAA Tournament in 1975. Never been a day like Thursday.
Not with plans changing minute by minute. I walked out of ACC commissioner John Swofford’s press conference at 11 a.m. convinced that four ACC Tournament quarter-final games would be played Thursday.
Less than five minutes later, as I made the walk from the press conference theater to the court, I received a text message that said the Big Ten had canceled its tournament.
The Florida State and Clemson players were warming up. Then they weren’t. The cancellations started — and they did not stop.
This was stranger than 1981 or 1989.
Like Swofford, I was in Philadelphia in 1981 when President Ronald Reagan was shot on the day of the NCAA championship game between Indiana and North Carolina.
Discussions about postponing or canceling the game extended to nearly tipoff.
Would playing the game be disrespectful? Would NBC, which had the tournament rights, televise it? Would the game be stopped if Reagan’s condition worsened?
The game was played.
Indiana, led by Isiah Thomas, won. The consolation game, which would have matched Louisiana State and Virginia, was scratched — and never returned. President Reagan recovered. The howls about playing subsided.
As for 1989, I still remember the date — Oct. 17.
I had a seat in the upper deck at Candlestick Park for Game Three of the World Series. The Oakland A’s defeated the San Francisco Giants in the first two games.
The lineups were posted. The players warmed up. Pregame interviews were conducted.
Then the upper deck began to sway.
For what seemed like 20 seconds (but was probably less) I was convinced the upper deck was going to land on the lower deck.
It didn’t.
The scoreboards turned to garble. The electricity failed. The families of the players were directed to the field. Sirens howled in the background.
An earthquake measured at 6.9, flattened significant parts of the Bay Area, leaving San Francisco, Oakland and the surrounding areas in turmoil.
The writers shared the phone lines that worked. I believe I dictated a short story from the stadium concourse.
Mike Lopresti of USA Today gave Joe Biddle of the Nashville Tennessean and me a ride to our hotel in downtown Oakland. Without traffic, that was a 30-to-45 minute drive.
We got back to our rooms 4 1/2 hours later, as we wound our way through downtown San Francisco on the (pre-Waze) route that took us north of San Quentin.
The World Series was postponed for 10 days. The A’s completed the sweep. The Bay Area recovered.
4. What’s on your mind?
As I said in the beginning, the sports calendar has emptied. The sports conversation will go on.
At WDRB, we welcome your ideas and suggestions for sports stories, people and events we might overlook.

