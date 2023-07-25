LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Seven players on the University of Louisville men’s basketball team stood along the South baseline at Freedom Hall Tuesday night and watched the steals and the dunks and the no-look passes and the three-point field goals keep coming.
They did not sit. They stood.
Before long, they were screaming, howling, gesturing and high-fiving, making it seem like it was 1980 or 1986 or 2005, and there were more than 5,463 people in the historic building.
The Ville, a team featuring nine former Cardinals, ran War Ready, a team with mostly former Auburn players, all the way to Opelika in their opening game in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
The game ended on a remarkably ridiculous contested 3-point shot by Russ Smith, that pushed The Ville to its target score and a 91-67 victory. The Ville did everything but raise the 2013 NCAA championship banner, and a fan in the second row of the scorer’s bench took care of that.
“I wanted to try to make it fun, make it loose,” Smith said.
“When I play basketball, I play with a rhythm in my head. If I’m having fun, good things tend to happen.”
The victory bumped The Ville into a second round game Thursday at 8 p.m. against the Jackson (Tenn.) Underdogs as they try to win six consecutive games and the $1 million winner-take-all TBT prize.
But the fine print can wait until later.
What Kenny Payne’s players saw was an up-close-and-personal reminder of what Louisville basketball was and what fans are howling for it to become again.
A point guard (Peyton Siva, with 7 assists and one turnover) who puts the ball where the ball needs to be. Siva set a tone of sharing the ball with precision. After practicing together for less than a week, The Ville only threw the ball away five times.
An assassin (Smith with a game high 21 points) who scored all eight of Louisville’s points after the target score was set, including back-to-back three pointers to end the game.
A relentless inside force like Chinanu Onuaku, who delivered 16 points, 8 rebound and 4 assists in 27 efficient minutes.
“That was awesome,” said Montrezl Harrell, a non-playing former Card who stood and roared from his front row seat.
“It was amazing,” said Siva, who has not lost a step from the form he showed while leading U of L to the 2013 (since vacated) NCAA title.
“That’s what Louisville basketball is about. That’s what this city is about. You saw the energy. You saw it pushed us to an extra gear. It was amazing that fans came out and supported us like this because we’re 10 years removed.”
Credit to coach Mark Lieberman and player-coach Luke Hancock for being the driving forces for organizing a team to get Louisville into this dynamic event.
Because the lower level of Freedom Hall was packed on both sides between the baselines it seemed like there were more than 5,400 in the building.
When word spreads about how entertaining the basketball was and how much energy was in the building, I’m convinced the venue will make a run at the TBT attendance record of 7,184 when The Ville plays Thursday.
Credit to the University of Louisville athletic department for embracing the event. Athletic director Josh Heird and his senior associate Lottie Stockwell assisted with the organization. Payne and football coach Jeff Brohm watched from front row seats.
Former Cards like Harrell, Darrell Griffith, Milt Wagner, Jerry Eaves, Jordan Nwora, David Johnson, James Brewer, Mike Marra and Stephen Van Treese were in the building.
Griffith made his pitch for Louisville fans to rally around the program after last season’s 4-28 struggle during the Denny Crum Celebration of Life — and Tuesday night was a solid step toward re-energizing the fan base.
Make no mistake two dynamic contributors to The Ville were not former Louisville players. Chris Dowe, the Eastern High School guard who excelled at Bellarmine before building his career in Europe, had 13 points. And Nick Mayo, a product of Eastern Kentucky, scored 16, igniting the crowd in the second and third quarters with punishing dunks.
But this was a night to celebrate guys like Siva, Smith, Onuaku, Kyle Kuric and Chane Behanan, who were there for Louisville’s most recent blast of glory.
“The energy in this place was unreal,” Lieberman said. “I mean, it was incredible. Our guys fed off that.”
What’s next?
“I want to pack this place out,” Smith said. “I told some of the TBT people that I’m pretty disappointed in all the rest of our fans that didn’t show up.
“Like we’re supposed to be the No. 1 crowd, and we have all these amazing fans and supporters.
“I want all these guys to come out the next game and really pack it out. There’s a lot of former U of L guys and U of L guys who are here right now.
“So I think it’d dope if they’d come out and really blow this building up.”
I’ll be surprised if that does not happen.
