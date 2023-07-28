LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You know who has not missed a single dribble of the $1 million drama during two nights of The Basketball Tournament at the building where he once hung out around the rim?
Darrell Griffith, the guy who showed the University of Louisville basketball program how to win a national championship, that’s who.
There he was Thursday night at Freedom Hall watching spunky former Cardinal Chris Jones and a team of guys representing Jackson, Tenn., make The Ville, a team of mostly U of L alums, sweat, scramble and squirm for most of their 79-74 second-round victory.
Griffith stood on the south baseline, not far from where NBA guys like Rajon Rondo, Montrezl Harrell, Jordan Nwora and David Johnson were perched in the front row, and marveled at the intensity of the play and the energy of the crowd.
“For July?” Griffith said. “This is great. I hope they keep doing it.”
They will keep doing it this year because Russ Smith’s game-winning free throw ensured that The Ville will play at least the third of the six games required to win the $1 million winner-take-all prize on Saturday at noon against a veteran TBT team known as the Gutter Cats.
Ville coach Mark Lieberman compared the basketball to old-fashioned Big East tussles, and he was not dealing in hyperbole to sell more tickets for Saturday.
“It was just a street fight and I mean that in a basketball sense,” Lieberman said. “Every cut was contested. Every shot was contested.”
It was physical. It was grinding. It was fast. It was demanding. It was exhausting. It was vibrant.
It was entertaining.
It was good basketball. The TBT has been a dynamic addition to the local sports calendar. Like Griffith, I hope they bring it back next year.
So does Jones — and that’s one thing that made this game fascinating. All night long Jones went at The Ville with the urgency he showed when he was working in the backcourt with Terry Rozier, trying to please Rick Pitino as a Cardinal during the 2014-15 seasons.
He made a trio of three-point field goals in the first quarter as the Underdawgs sprinted to an early lead. He was primed to spray trash talk at all 4,788 fans in the building (like Tuesday, it seemed as if there were more people than that in the seats).
With his team down 71-62 when the Elam Ending target score was set at 79, Jones scored the last six of his 25 points to cut the margin to 78-74.
He was one of three Underdawgs players who stood at the free throw line and relentlessly howled at Russ smith on the two occasions Smith had to make the game-ending free throw.
What were Jones and his teammates saying to Smith?
“They were saying some strong stuff,” Lieberman said.
They were talking about the code of the most competitive playgrounds: You don’t end ultra-competitive games like this one on a free throw. You end it on a basket.
“They just kept saying that if you’re really about that, you miss the free throw and win the game on a basket,” said Smith teammate, Peyton Siva.
“Where I’m from in New York, I don’t like ending games on a foul call,” Smith said. “It’s not really my thing.
“I wanted to end it on a field goal. That’s a little more respectable, a little more honorable. I’m from the block. I’m from Brooklyn. That’s how we do it.
“So I missed it.”
Yes, he did. Smith missed the first time he was at the line when the score was 78-72. Two free throws by Jones cut the lead to 78-74 and put the Underdawgs two defensive stops and two possessions from delivering an upset.
Smith did not miss the second.
“He told me he was going to miss that one, so I said, ‘Please just make this (second) one,” Lieberman said.
Then, when it was over, Jones shook hands or embraced nearly everybody on the Louisville bench. He told me he’ll be at The Ville’s shoot-around practice Friday — and that he’s absolutely open to the possibility to joining the team of former Cardinals in the 2024 TBT Tournament.
“It was all fun,” Jones said. “I had a great time. They talked to me about playing with them this year but I was already committed to my (hometown area) guys. But I could see myself playing here next year.”
And like Darrell Griffith, I can see the TBT building on its place on the local sports calendar.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.