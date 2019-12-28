LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The scouting report was valid. I have no reason to retract the scouting report, even after Kentucky outlasted Louisville, 78-70, in overtime at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Kentucky has better players. Louisville has a better team.
I wrote it Friday. I’m writing it Saturday. I’ll write it Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and until the final evaluations are filed in March or April.
No reason to be angry or offended. At their best, both teams are among the 10 best in the nation. Not at their best, they’re outside of that group.
In a season when we have seen over and over and over that anybody can beat everybody in college basketball, both Louisville (11-2) and Kentucky (9-3) can be anybody and everybody. Good enough to win games that truly matter but vulnerable enough to lose games that will make you ask what just happened.
For Kentucky, beating Louisville was getting another win that truly mattered. Add this one to the victory the Wildcats secured in their season opener against Michigan State, and they have two credentials most teams cannot match.
By beating Louisville, UK advanced two spots (from 15 to 13) in Ken Pomeroy's computer power formula.
That matters and counters the losses to Evansville and Utah.
For Louisville, losing to Kentucky (again) was a loss that burns, because it did not have to happen. All the Cardinals had to do was make another free throw. Or a block. Or defensive stop. Or free throw.
Pick one. And just one. That was the difference between John Calipari’s team and Chris Mack’s team in college basketball’s best rivalry.
If they played 100 times on a neutral court, I still believe that the Cardinals would win at least 51. That would absolutely be true if the Cardinals made more than 9 of 20 free throws — and Jordan Nwora, a junior, and Ryan McMahon, a fifth-year senior, played to their considerable capabilities.
They did not -- and the Cardinals slid one spot from 3 to 4 in Pomeroy.
Not close.
McMahon looked like a guy who rushed his shots (an ugly 1 for 7) and altered his release point against Kentucky’s longer, swifter defenders.
That has happened at times to McMahon. There will be more games when he will have to overcome his size and speed issues with more precise execution.
Nwora is a more pressing question. More than 40 NBA scouts attended the game. Several told me that Nwora is on the board as a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
They also told me another thing:
They wanted to see Nwora shoot the ball better than he shot it against Michigan, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech, three of the better teams the Cardinals have played. Nwora did not. He missed eight of 10 shots and five of six three-pointers. He also missed half of his six free throws.
Overall, it was nearly 39 mostly uninspiring minutes. Louisville closed a considerable chunk of a its 12-point deficit with Nwora sitting near Mack on the bench.
For Nwora to remain in the conversation for national player of the year, he’ll obviously have to shoot the ball better than Nwora shot it against Michigan, Pitt, Texas Tech and Kentucky.
In those four games, Nwora has made only 22 of 61 shots. From the three point line, he is 5 for 23. Nwora is better than that, and Louisville will need him to be better than that against the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Chances are that Tyrese Maxey will not make four of five shots from distance when Kentucky opens Southeastern Conference play against Missouri in Rupp Arena next Saturday.
But against Louisville, Maxey showed the same quality that he showed in the Wildcats’ opening victory against Michigan State. And that is the ability to be thunderous force who can control a game with his offense.
Maxey ignored a 1-16 shooting slump to punish Louisville from distance in the first half. Then Louisville tried to crowd him. That is what Maxey wants defenders to do, because most defenders who crowd Maxey are quickly looking at the back of his jersey.
With his 27 points and the variety of his offensive game, Maxey showed why many of the NBA scouts evaluate him as a Top-10 pick.
But the guy who can make Kentucky a team to fear in March is Nick Richards. Nobody helped Kentucky (or himself) more than Richards.
Richards played with tenacity and poise that he does not always show. His 13 points and 10 rebounds become more impressive when you remember that Richards scored UK’s first seven points in overtime, and he stayed on the floor and battled with four fouls longer than most people imagined that he would. On a night when Richards found himself in foul trouble, he kept pounding his way to the glass and drew 11 fouls.
With Maxey and Richards, Calipari had the inside/outside mix that he needed to extend his dominance over Louisville.
They were two reasons why Kentucky showed it had better players Sunday, even though I still believe Louisville has a better team.
It should be a treat watching this season play out.
