LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Of course it was the right call to move the Kentucky Derby from the first Saturday in May to the Labor Day Weekend.
The tradition of the Kentucky Derby is considerably more than a date on a calendar.
It's a celebration of the horse-racing world, a gathering of community, an all-clear to disregard issues percolating in everybody's world.
It's horse race to some, a happening to others and a party to anybody who wants to make it a party.
This year, in these conditions, with these risks, gathering more than 150,000 people from around the world at Churchill Downs May 2 would rank among the worst things you could do as we try to navigate and defeat the coronavirus threat.
"Right now the primary focus of everybody should be on safety," trainer Kenny McPeek said. "We can figure out the horse racing part later."
So the Kentucky Derby moves to Sept. 5 and the 3-year-old fillies will contest the Kentucky Oaks Sept. 4. Bill Carstanjen, the chief operating officer of Churchill Downs, said the track's partners at NBC Sports will work to align the Preakness in Baltimore and the Belmont in New York City in the weeks following the Derby.
Yes, this will conflict with the opening of college football season. Yes, the NFL will be looming. Yes, it won't be the first rite of spring as it has been for so many since its last postponement (to June 9) because of a ban created by World War II in 1945.
Yes, there will logistical issues. Yes, there will be headaches and complainers. Yes, there be people who won't stop howling. Ignore them. Overcome them.
Few sports have been ruled by tradition more than horse racing. Some traditions will be stretched. That could be a good thing.
Like a growing number of trainers, McPeek has been an advocate for changing the parameters around the Triple Crown.
Run the Kentucky Derby in May, the Preakness in June and the Belmont Stakes in July. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has also proposed altering the calendar, mainly for the safety of the young horses.
McPeek has won the Belmont Stakes. He has not won the Kentucky Derby, not in six tries. He finished second in his first try with Tejano Run 25 years ago.
McPeek said that the odds were that he would not have a Derby colt on May 2. That could change by Sept. 5.
"I've got a colt named Fighting Seabee who could develop by then," McPeek said. "You never know."
"A lot of trainers are in the same position. Colts change tremendously during their 3-year-old season. The field will be a lot different than it looks today. It will give younger horses much more time to mature."
Some traditionalists will give the Derby an asterisk. I'll give it a star. It will be proof that we pulled together. It will seem silly but necessary to worry about things like post position and jockeys on hot streaks.
Yes, it will affect other tracks and the races that will be used to prepare 3-year-old colts to run a mile-and-a-quarter. Chances are the Derby won't be the first time these colts race at a mile-and-a-quarter in their careers.
Yes, yes, yes. That will be different. Maybe the young horses will benefit from delaying the stress.
But this year the Kentucky Derby can be something better, something for everybody to look forward to -- a chance to celebrate that we prepared for, fought and overcame this virus that is closing schools, restaurants, businesses.
The coronavirus has put sports its place. Sports and the Derby can return when the coronavirus has been put in its place. The race can become an example of a world with sharpened priorities.
"It's a smart move (to postpone the Derby), considering the uncertainty and all the health risks," McPeek said.
As the coronavirus has reminded us that it's just a horse racing, the Kentucky Derby can return and remind the world why it's more than a horse race.
It will be a Derby to remember, a Derby to celebrate, a Derby to cherish. It will be proof that we pulled together.
