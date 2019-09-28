LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No tailgate to organize. No traffic to outsmart. No sunscreen to pack.
No football game for the University of Louisville this weekend.
That does not mean there is nothing for Cardinals’ fans to watch — after the Fox Sports games on WDRB, Ch. 41 on Saturday. The Fox lineup is Texas Tech at Oklahoma at noon, followed by USC at Washington at 3:30 p.m.
None of those four teams sits on Scott Satterfield’s schedule. Here are Three Must-Follow Games for Louisville Fans Saturday.
1. Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network.
This one is a no-brainer. Louisville hosts Boston College next Saturday while coming off a bye and then visits Wake Forest Oct. 12 with the Demon Deacons having an extra week of preparation.
Wake is 4-0. Its best win was over North Carolina, in a crazy Friday night game that was scheduled out of conference. That explains why today is Wake’s first league game.
BC is 3-1. The Eagles’ nice win over Virginia Tech doesn’t look so special after the Hokies were drilled by Duke Friday night. And the smudge on the right side of BC’s record was a brutal 48-24 home loss to Kansas.
Wake cracked the coaches’ Top 25 at No. 24 last week and will advance from No. 26 in the AP poll with a victory at Chestnut Hill.
Get this: Wake has won six straight games over the last two seasons. The school record is seven That means Dave Clawson’s team could set the program mark against Louisville.
BC halfback A.J. Dillion remains a stud, second in the ACC in rushing yards and first with sixth touchdowns.
According to Jeff Sagarin’s predictor numbers, Louisville would be a 5.98-point favorite over BC if the teams played Saturday while the Cards would be an 11.58-point underdog at Wake.
2. Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC
As long as you’re in the business of channel hopping from the USC-Washington game, check on this one, too. It matches the Cards’ opponent in week nine against the team Louisville played on Labor Day.
No need to dwell on the Irish. They’re in the rear view mirror. Virginia comes to Cardinal Stadium Oct. 26. The Cavaliers are 4-0. If they’re still unbeaten when they get to town, they’ll move from No. 18 to the Top 10 because their next three games are at Notre Dame, at Miami and Duke in Charlottesville.
Typical Bronco Mendenhall team. Second in the league in total defense (to Clemson, which doesn’t count). Second in rushing defense. Fourth in passing defense. First in sacks at five per game.
According to Sagarin, Virginia would only be favored by 5.1 if the teams played Saturday. Not bad.
That’s correct. Sagarin’s numbers rank Wake Forest higher than Virginia. Dave Clawson is a very solid and unappreciated coach.
3. North Carolina State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network.
You saw what happened in Tallahassee last Saturday. Louisville played well enough to win but the Seminoles had enough juice in the fourth quarter to grab the victory.
North Carolina State follows the Cards into Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday. First, it will be interesting to check the crowd to see if the number increases with a night game off an FSU victory.
Here are the announced attendance numbers from FSU’s first three home games: 50,917 against Boise State; 52,969 against Louisiana Monroe; 46, 530 against Louisville.
Not the trend you want to see from a program that plays in a stadium that seats close to 80,000.
Second, it will be worth noting how effectively N.C. State attacks Florida State after Louisville scored 24 points.
The Wolfpack have beaten three nobodies — East Carolina, Western Carolina and Ball State They whiffed, badly, in their only game against a Power Five opponent, allowing 173 rushing yards and 272 passing yards in a 44-27 loss at West Virginia.
Las Vegas likes FSU by 6 1/2, which is the same spread as the Seminoles’ game against Louisville last week.
If the teams played Saturday, Sagarin’s numbers say that Louisville would be favored by 1.25 points over the Wolfpack.
