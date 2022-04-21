LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They’ve already rushed out the early women’s college basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season. The insiders have the University of Louisville taking a dribble backward, sliding from the top 5 into the top 15.
On Thursday, ESPN.com posted its initial 2023 NCAA Tourney bracket projection, listing the Cards as a No. 3 seed.
Better send those rankings to re-write.
Jeff Walz isn’t ready to surrender an inch to South Carolina, UConn, Iowa, Stanford, Texas, Notre Dame or any other program that is expected to lead the push next season. (And his program, it should be remembered, has not been outside the top 10 since the end of the 2016-17 season, a run of five complete seasons.)
Less than three weeks after the Cardinals’ season ended with a loss to eventual champion South Carolina at the Final Four in Minneapolis, Walz has addressed two needs and said he was working on a third.
Walz worked the transfer portal like champion. His first commitment came from Florida State. Morgan Jones will bring her 13.8-point scoring average and ability to get to the rim from Tallahassee.
His second commitment came from Syracuse (again). Chrislyn Carr will bring her 14.2 scoring average and 44% shooting from New York.
The Cards just lost two former transfers — Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith — who were taken in the WNBA, and another — Chelsie Hall — who started all season at point.
What’s the magic?
Carr considered the Cards but never visited before committing to Texas Tech.
Common sense. Walz recruited both players in high school. Jones visited Louisville and made the Cardinals one of her five final schools. Rick Pitino posed with Jones and her father during their visit. Walz said that he remembered when Jones called to tell him she was picking FSU.
He said he asked Jones the question he asks every recruit when they give him the bad news: Is there anything Louisville could have done better during the recruiting process?
Generally, the answer is no. Then Walz said that he wished Jones well. He told her that she was a great player and that he hoped she had a wonderful career — except in the games when she competed against Louisville.
“It’s neat,” said Walz, who said he planned to text Pitino that he finally got Jones to commit. “It’s full circle.
“You know, (when you lose a recruit) you can either be a good person or a bad person. You’re not going to get every kid you want, and until you can realize that and how to handle it, situations like Morgan Jones aren’t going to happen.”
If you track the backgrounds of many of the players that Louisville has landed, that is another characteristic.
They have competed against Louisville as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents in stimulating atmosphere at the KFC Yum! Center. Carr and Engstler did it at Syracuse. Jones at FSU. Walz landed Liz Dixon and Elizabeth Balogun from Georgia Tech as well as Yacine Diop from Pittsburgh.
Louisville averaged 8,361 fans per home game last season. That was 3,300 per game more than second-place Notre Dame. At FSU, Jones played in front of 2,209. Syracuse averaged 1,113.
Makes a difference?
Walz said that he believed that it did. But he said that the most important factor was the extra season that both players were given by the NCAA because of COVID-19. Each has played four seasons and would not be eligible without the NCAA adjustment for the virus.
He also said that the Cards’ style of play and persistent success has been just as important.
“I think the biggest part is the style of play that we play,” Walz said. “Morgan is a competitor on the floor. She gets after it. She wants to win.
“The fact that we try to get up and down the floor (is something players like). We’re going to try to create as much havoc as we can on the defensive end. And we’re just not one style of play. We’re going to play whatever style of play we need to win.”
Win, they have. Win, they will. Walz will blend Jones and Carr into returning players like Hailey Van Lith, Olivia Cochran, Mykasa Robinson, Ahlana Smith and Peyton Verhulst. Four talented freshmen have also signed.
ESPN.com put Louisville at No. 14 in its first rankings for next season. So did Chantel Jennings of The Athletic, who had the Cards behind Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and North Carolina in the ACC.
“That’s probably going to change now that we’ve added a few (players),” Walz said.
“I’d be surprised if we’re not top 10 again. It’s going to be fun.”
