LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One more week of football for Kentucky. Three more Saturdays for No. 10 Indiana, but perhaps without quarterback Michael Penix Jr. We’ll know more at noon.
A Tuesday morning game for Western Kentucky in Charlotte, N.C. Why? Because it is 2020.
And, of course, 19 days until Louisville will play its final home football game.
A strange season that has been both unsettling and uplifting, edges one step closer to the finish line — with my latest Top 5/Bottom 5.
Top 5
1. Alabama (8-0) — Beat Auburn by 29 without Nick Saban. Any questions? Didn’t think so.
2. Notre Dame (9-0) — North Carolina looked like a trap game. The Irish won by two touchdowns. They look like a team that can make the playoff even if they lose the ACC title game to Clemson.
3. Ohio State (4-0) — Beating Michigan State and Michigan won’t be an issue the next two weeks. Beating the novel coronavirus will be the issue to the Buckeyes meet the minimum games requirement to make the Big Ten title game.
4. Clemson (8-1) — Trevor Lawrence (likely) said goodbye to Death Valley by shredding Pittsburgh for 403 yards and two scores. Hard to see the poor fella escaping the New York Jets.
5. Sarah Fuller, Vanderbilt kicker (1-0) — In a season of cancelations, postponements, gloom and doom, Fuller reminded everybody of the basic competitive joy of sports with one simple pooch kick.
Bottom 5
5. Rex Culpepper, Syracuse quarterback — Who taught you how to keep track of down, young man? Tom Brady? Never take a long, time-consuming sack on third down. Never spike the ball on fourth down.
4. Oregon (3-1) — You had one job — and you couldn’t beat an Oregon State team that lost to Washington State. No wonder the Pac-12 can’t have nice things any more.
3. Nebraska (1-4) — Another loss. More verbal fussing with the opposing team. Another hollow promise that you’re on the right track. Does any program whine more than Nebraska?
2. Vanderbilt (0-8) — You need more than a new coach. You need a new way of doing things if you plan to stay in the Southeastern Conference. Let’s be real.
1. Michigan (2-4) — Seems strange to say that losing to Penn State was more embarrassing than losing to Indiana or Michigan State, but it’s true. Have you called Matt Campbell yet? Why not?
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.