LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This was supposed to be Rivalry Weekend in college football.
You know, Kentucky-Louisville. Purdue-Indiana. Ohio State-Michigan. And, of course, Auburn-Alabama.
That’s not the way it has worked out — other than Auburn-Alabama, of course. (Funny how that worked out.)
But the Top 5/Bottom 5 is here to sort out everything the novel coronavirus hasn’t turned upside down.
Top 5
1. Alabama (7-0) — The Crimson Tide opened as a 23 1/2 point favorite over No. 22 Auburn — and the number quickly moved to 24.
2. Ohio State (4-0) — The Buckeyes joined Alabama (Texas A&M) and Notre Dame (Clemson) by adding a win over a Top 10 team (Indiana) to their resume.
3. Notre Dame (8-0) — Dangerous game at North Carolina Saturday. I’ll go ahead and turn on the Upset Alert sign. Carolina has scored 41 or more four straight games.
4. Clemson (7—1) — Dabo Swinney basically accused Florida State of being afraid of playing the Tigers after FSU canceled the game Saturday because of COVID-19 issues. Is it just me or does Dabo sound a lot crankier now than he did before winning national titles?
5. Northwestern (5-0) — A year after they finished 1-8 in the league and 3-9 overall, the Wildcats are going to win the Big Ten West and get a shot at Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. No wonder fans want the Bears to hire coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Bottom 5
5. Michigan (2-3) — A year after they defeated the Scarlet Knights 52-0, the Wolverines needed three overtimes and a missed field goal to handle mighty Rutgers. Then they celebrated as if they won the Super Bowl, World Series and Stanley Cup.
Let that marinate over the dressing and gravy.
4. Tennessee (2-5) — The school that was too good for Greg Schiano has lost five straight games by double figures for the first time in program history — and after visiting Vanderbilt this week, the Vols still have to play Florida and Texas A&M. If the Vols go 3-7, Jeremy Pruitt’s three-year record in SEC games will be a Butch Jones-like 10-16.
3. Nebraska (1-3) — I’m not sure what looks worse for the Cornhuskers:
Losing at home to Illinois by 18 points.
Or having somebody at Illinois feel so sorry that the Illini Athletics social media account made fun of the Cornhuskers that they deleted the Tweet.
2. Syracuse (1-8) — The Orange have rushed for three touchdowns in nine games — if you count the two against Georgia Tech.
1. Penn State (0-5) — This has been a perfect year for the Nittany Lions to leave the names off the backs and the fronts of their jerseys.
Can they make it to 0-8?
At Michigan. At Rutgers. Michigan State.
Don’t count them out.
