BOZICH | Tough tests await U of L, UK, IU men's basketball Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We’re 37 days from Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. That means the scrambling for seeding and a spot in the 68-team field upgrades into a daily discussion.
Louisville will have to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to make the party. Kentucky is a tournament lock but the Wildcats are trying to force their way to a No. 1 seed line. Indiana is safely in the field today but the Hoosiers are a losing streak from dealing with anxiety.
U of L and UK are on the road Saturday, while Indiana ends a six-day break with a home game. All three have Show Me games.
For the Cards, it’s their shot to end a four-game losing streak.
For the Wildcats, it’s another chance to earn style points by beating an NCAA Tournament team on the road.
For the Hoosiers, it’s a chance to defeat the first-place team in the Big Ten.
Here’s a look at the weekend menu.
Louisville at Syracuse
Time/Place: 2 p.m., The Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York
TV: ESPN2, Doug Sherman, play by play; Chris Spatola, analyst.
Records: Louisville 11-11 overall, 5-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference; Syracuse 11-11, 5-6.
The Last Time: Because of COVID-19, the teams didn’t play last season. Louisville won a home game against the Orange, 90-66, in 2020.
Ratings: The Cards are No. 119 in Ken Pomeroy’s power formula, No. 97 in Jeff Sagarin and No. 118 in NCAA Net rankings; Syracuse is No. 77 in KenPom; No. 62 in Sagarin and No. 91 in Net.
The Quote: “The desperation level is through the roof right now,” U of L forward Jae’Lyn Withers said.
The News: Louisville will be without senior center Malik Williams, who will not make the trip as he remains on suspension for a second game. U of L interim coach Mike Pegues said that he planned to meet with Williams to discuss his future return to the team.
Matchup That Matters: For all the talk about the Boeheim brothers, Buddy and Jimmy, Cole Swider has been the difference maker in the current two-game Syracuse winning streak. Swider averaged 18.5 points as the Orange beat Wake Forest and North Carolina State, making all six of his shots from distance. Although he is 6 feet 9 inches tall, Swider lives on the perimeter.
Strengths: For Louisville, it’s depth. The Cards consistently play 10 guys while Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim generally relies on seven or sometimes only six guys. For Syracuse, it’s three-point shooting. The Orange have three guys (Swider, Buddy Boeheim and point guard Joe Girard) who have made 47 or more threes this season. Louisville has one: Noah Locke.
Weaknesses: Don’t listen to the chatter about the Syracuse zone. Without the proper long and swift personnel to play the 2-3, Syracuse ranks 13th in ACC games in defensive efficiency.
Tasty Tidbit: This is not a good Syracuse team. The Orange have lost three home games and they have been beaten by 10 or more points six times.
Prediction: Syracuse 73, Louisville 71.
Kentucky at Alabama
Time/Place: 8 p.m., Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN, Tom Hart, play by play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst.
Records: UK 18-4 overall, 7-2 in the Southeastern Conference; Alabama 14-8, 4-5.
The Last Time: The Crimson Tide defeated the Wildcats by double figures twice last season.
Ratings: UK is No. 4 in KenPom; No. 7 in Sagarin and No. 7 in NCAA Net. Bama is No. 18 in KenPom; No. 20 in Sagarin and No. 23 in Net.
The Quote: “We hope they do. We welcome it,” UK guard Kellan Grady said when asked if he expected Alabama to play fast Saturday night.
The News: It’s fitting that Kentucky will visit Alabama, because UK coach John Calipari stole a line from Bama football coach Nick Saban when he cautioned his players about drinking the “rat poison” of universal praise after UK’s dominant win at Kansas last weekend.
Matchup That Matters: Alabama is driven by its backcourt. The Tide’s top two scorers are guards Jaden Shackelford (17.8) and Jahvon Quinerly (14.6). Shackelford is the more dangerous player because he’s a 37% three-point shooter who has made a dozen shots from distance in Bama’s last three games. Shackelford takes 8.4 three-point attempts per game.
Strengths: Kentucky is one of eight teams ranked in the top 20 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency by KenPom. In SEC-only games, Alabama leads in the conference in offensive rebounding, collecting nearly 37% of its misses.
Weaknesses: Prior to its thunderous performance at Kansas last weekend, Kentucky lost three games on the road. Alabama has the nation’s seventh-most efficient offense but the Tide are 77th in defensive efficiency, a steep drop from last season when they were No. 3 in the nation.
Tasty Tidbit: Alabama keeps delivering the vibe that it is serious about basketball success with the announcement Thursday that the school will proceed with its plan to construct a new arena that will seat more than 10,000 fans. The Tide’s five-player recruiting class for 2022 also ranks third nationally at 247Sports.com, behind only Duke and Arkansas.
Prediction: Kentucky 79, Alabama 72.
Illinois at Indiana
Time/Place: Noon, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana.
TV: ESPN, Jason Benetti, play by play; Robbie Hummel, analyst.
Records: The Illini are 16-5 overall, 9-2 in first place in the Big Ten; The Hoosiers are also 16-5 but 7-4 in the Big Ten.
The Last Time: The Illini beat the Hoosiers twice last season, by nine at Illinois and by four in overtime in Bloomington.
Ratings: The Illini rank No. 16 in KenPom; No. 12 in Sagarin and No. 14 in NCAA Net. The Hoosiers are No. 24, No. 22 and No. 30 in those three metrics.
The Quote: IU coach Mike Woodson talking about mammoth Illinois all-American center Kofi Cockburn: “He’s NBA ready. We’re going to have to play him. You can’t run from it.”
The News: Woodson said center Michael Durr, IU’s largest player, will be available to play although Woodson has not used him the last two games. But he said that point guard Rob Phinisee is not available because of plantar fasciitis. Woodson said he was uncertain when Phinisee would return.
Matchup That Matters: Cockburn and IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis are two of the best inside players in the country. Cockburn had 15 points and 15 boards while limiting Jackson-Davis to 3-13 shooting when the Illini won at home last season. In the game at IU, Jackson-Davis won the matchup with 19 points and 14 boards but shot only 6-18.
Strengths: In addition to Cockburn, Illinois has Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison, a pair of 40% three-point shooters. The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in defensive efficiency in league play and have limited eight league opponents to 65 points or less.
Weaknesses: Illinois is not certain what it will get from point guard Andre Curbelo, who has missed 12 of the team’s last 15 games with a pair of injuries. Curbelo returned against Wisconsin on Wednesday but played 12 minutes. The Hoosiers also have questions at point guard where Khristian Lander becomes the primary backup for Xavier Johnson with Phinisee out.
Tasty Tidbit: IU has won its last two Big Ten games. The Hoosiers have not won three straight league games since March 7, 2019 — when they defeated Illinois.
Prediction: Illinois 71, Indiana 67.
