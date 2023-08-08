LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coaching is a king-sized factor in which college football programs have seasons to celebrate or regret. Ditto for mega talent and depth at as many positions as possible.
Injuries make the list. So does luck. Weather, crowd support and winning tradition deserve spots at the end of the conversation.
Here is one factor that should never be overlooked:
The schedule.
As we accelerate toward the 2023 season, the schedule is absolutely one reason people are expecting good things for Jeff Brohm in his debut as the University of Louisville football coach.
The schedule is not as warm and fuzzy for Kentucky or Indiana. James Parks of FanNation rated UK's schedule the 10th-most difficult in the nation. ESPN's Football Power Index disagreed, picking Indiana's schedule No. 10.
Phil Steele, editor and publisher of a respected college football yearbook, does not believe the road is quite that daunting for the Wildcats or Hoosiers. He ranked IU's schedule No. 16 and UK's No. 19. Louisville checked in at No. 54.
Optimists look at the U of L schedule and see a solid path for the Cardinals to be 5-0 when Notre Dame visits L&N Cardinal Stadium on Oct. 7. Could happen.
As we continue the Countdown to Kickoff 2023, let's compare the schedules of the Cards, Wildcats and Hoosiers on five factors:
1. Ranked Opponents
The winner — or is it loser? — here is Tom Allen and Indiana.
USA Today released its preseason coaches' Top 25 on Monday. Indiana will play four ranked opponents, including three in the top seven, starting with a season-opening visit by No. 4 Ohio State on Sept. 2.
Three ranked opponents headline the schedule Mark Stoops and the Wildcats will face: No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Tennessee.
With Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina missing from the UofL schedule, the Cardinals have one opponent on the coaches' Top 25: No. 13 Notre Dame.
(For the record, UofL will play five teams that did receive votes in the poll, while UK will play two and IU will play two.
Toughest schedule ranking: 1. IU; 2. UK; 3. U of L.
2. Opponents Winning Percentage in 2022
This one goes to Kentucky. The Wildcats' dozen opponents went 92-61 last season, a winning percentage of .601 that that includes the 7-5 record by FCS foe Eastern Kentucky.
The UK schedule is absolutely backloaded. Six of the Wildcats' last seven games will be against teams that won eight or more games last season.
Indiana starts this discussion at a disadvantage because, unlike the Atlantic Coast of Southeastern conferences, the Big Ten demands nine league games while SEC and ACC teams play eight.
IU's opponents went 87-66 (.569) last season while the 12 teams on Louisville's schedule finished 67-78 (.462).
Toughest schedule ranking: 1. UK; 2. IU; 3. U of L.
3. Top Quarterbacks
This will be one for Louisville to watch. Steele ranked the top 65 QB groups in America. Louisville will face four of the top 25: Duke, Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Kentucky, as well as two others in Steele's top 65.
The Wildcats must contend with the No. 6 (Tennessee's Joe Milton); No. 7 (South Carolina's Spencer Rattler) and No. 8 (Mississippi State's Will Rogers) units as well as four others on his list.
IU gets a pair of top-25 quarterbacks and three more in the top 65.
Toughest schedule ranking: 1. UK; 2. U of L; 3. IU.
4. Top-50 Players
ProFootballFocus, an analytics site, does snap-by-snap analysis of every team. The deep video from that pay website resulted in a ranking of the top 50 players in the nation.
Their list should give indigestion to Allen and his Indiana assistant coaches because the Hoosiers must compete against a dozen of PFF's top 50 players: four from Ohio State, three from Michigan and Penn State and one from Wisconsin and Illinois.
Kentucky will see seven of PFF's top 50, led by Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who finished just behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams and just ahead of Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Louisville will encounter four top-50 players: No. 5, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt; No. 25, Miami safety Kamren Kinchens; No. 29, Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton and No. 30, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
Toughest schedule ranking: 1. Indiana; 2. Kentucky; 3. Louisville.
5. Top 25 Coaches
ProFootballFocus did not stop its rankings with players. The website also ranked the game's top 25 coaches.
This was another win (or loss) for Indiana. The Hoosiers will be matched against four top-10 coaches: No. 3 Jim Harbaugh of Michigan; No. 7 Ryan Day of Ohio State; No. 9 Luke Fickell of Wisconsin and No. 10 of James Franklin of Penn State.
Kentucky will see PFF's top two — No. 1 Nick Saban of Alabama as well as No. 2 Kirby Smart of Georgia — as well as No. 11, Tennessee's Josh Heupel.
Guess who is the highest ranked coach on the PFF list that Louisville and Brohm will face?
Yes, it is Stoops, who is ranked No. 18. The other top-25 coach is Dave Clawson of Wake Forest, whose excellent work making the Demon Deacons a solid program pushed him to No. 22.
Toughest schedule ranking: 1. Indiana; 2. Kentucky; 3. Louisville.
Overall toughest schedule ranking: 1. Kentucky/Indiana (tie); 3. Louisville.
