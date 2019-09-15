LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Keep Sawyer Smith healthy (while coaching him to dial down his urge to make highlight-reel passes) and Kentucky will still be all right.
Maybe better than all right. Maybe dangerous.
Certainly good enough to win at least two of the next three games and build toward a trip to Georgia on Oct. 19.
The Wildcats didn’t defeat Florida at Kroger Field Saturday night. They came from 11 points ahead in the fourth quarter and lost, 29-21. They are 2-1 when any reasonable observer will argue they should be 3-0.
They should have won. They should have put themselves into the AP Top 25. They should have knocked Florida out of the Top 10.
Should, should, should, the word Kentucky flushed from its vocabulary last season when Benny Snell, Josh Allen and the rest of that group was around.
Turnovers. Penalties. Two UK players (and one Gator) ejected for targeting penalties that challenged Stoops to avoid talking about the officiating after the game.
"I can't, you know, I can't win in this situation," Stoops said. "I'd rather not comment right now, you know. It's frustrating."
"I think everybody who watched the game saw that we were the better team," UK quarterback Sawyer Smith said.
They outplayed the Gators for nearly 45 minutes before giving up three fourth-quarter touchdowns and missing a gimme field goal. The Wildcats’ back-up quarterback, Smith, played solid but Florida’s backup quarterback, Kyle Trask, played better.
They positioned themselves to kick a game-winning field goal with 56 seconds to play, but somehow Chance Poore pulled the 35-yard kick several feet right of the uprights.
From there they suffered the kind of moment Kentucky always suffers against Florida. The Wildcats added another blast of heartburn to the indigestion Kentucky has experienced against Florida for decades -- and we all know that has been world class indigestion.
That kick would have put Kentucky ahead, 24-22. Instead they stayed behind and then broke down ever more completely by giving up another touchdown on a 76-yard trick play in the final 33 seconds.
In his first career start, Smith did nearly everything that Stoops and this Kentucky team needed him to do as Terry Wilson’s replacement. He was better than his final stats -- 23 of 35 for 267 yards with three interceptions (the last on desperate heave on the game's final play).
The Wildcats passing game was more effective than a running game that stalled with 140 yards and only 3.4 yards per carry.
Smith threw for two touchdowns. He ran for another. He outplayed Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who suffered a season-ending dislocated ankle in the third quarter and left the field on a cart.
If the Wildcats can flush the way they played the final 17 or so minutes, there’s no reason to worry if Kentucky can play with Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas or any Southeastern Conference team not coached by Kirby Smart on the Wildcats’ schedule.
"This is a good football team," Smith said. "We're going to win a lot of games."
Smith showed he was more that just a graduate transfer from Troy who got the job by default. Sure, there was a fumble in the first quarter. Yes, there was a totally unnecessary interception in the third quarter when Smith forced a sidearm throw into double coverage.
Smith showed he was more than a game manager who will dink and dunk and hand the ball off and get out of the way.
And, he showed it as quickly as he needed to show it.
Three plays after Kentucky intercepted a horrible pass thrown by Franks, Smith fumbled the football back to the Gators.
Florida jumped ahead, 7-0.
Everybody at Kroger Field knew what Gators’ defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was going to do. Come at Sawyer with thunder from every direction.
Grantham did that. He blitzed Jon Greenard, the former University of Louisville linebacker. Greenard knocked Smith halfway to Pensacola.
It was time for Smith to flinch,.
Smith did not flinch. Not one step.
He converted a third-and-21 pass, one off three third-down passes that Smith converted while leading Kentucky on a game-tying drive.
Twelve plays to cover 79 yards with Ahmad Wagner providing the exclamation point with a tumbling 26-yard touchdown pass on the left side of the end zone with a Florida defensive back crawling up the back of his blue jersey.
Next time the Wildcats had the ball, here came Kentucky again. Eleven plays to cover 54 yards with Smith providing the highlight by sneaking into the end zone for the final yard over the right shoulder of Kentucky center Drake Jackson.
Smith completed his first nine passes (for 119 yards) before he threw his first incompletions Anybody who feared that Smith would need time to adjust to the speed of playing against the SEC defense as swift as the Florida defense can worry about something else. Smith was more than all right. He was excellent.
Yes, he threw a reckless sidearm ball into the teeth of the Florida secondary that resulted in a 72-yard interception return. Smith stopped that from being a touchdown by running down Florida’s Shawn Davis at the Kentucky 21. He appeared to injure his right wrist while making the tackle
That led to a Florida field goal. But Smith showed his poise again by guiding the Wildcats to their third touchdown, this one a 13-yard pass to Keaton Upshaw that completed a six-play, 75-yard drive.
That looked like enough. That should have been enough. You're up 21-10 in the fourth quarter at home. The visiting team loses its starting quarterback and must replace him with a guy who has thrown 2 touchdown passes in his career.,
But Florida’s back-up quarterback, Kyle Trask, did big things, too. Trask replaced Franks in the third quarter and led the Gators to a pair of touchdowns, scoring the second on a 4-yard runs with 4:11 left.
That gave Florida its first second half lead. That forced Kentucky to drive into field goal position -- and then miss the kick.
So it’s on to Starkville, for the Wildcats. After beating up on Louisiana Lafayette and Southern Mississippi, the Bulldogs were beaten at home by Kansas State, 31-24, Saturday.
The game will be Kentucky’s first road game and State’s fourth consecutive home game. Sawyer Smith looked ready -- if he and his teammates can forget what happened in the fourth quarter Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.