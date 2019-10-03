LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sometimes there isn't only one item that deserves a headline. Sometimes there are several interesting notes.
Thursday is one of those days -- with most of the items concerning former University of Louisville basketball players.
1. Former Card Jim Morgan passes
Before there was Pervis Ellison, the McCray brothers, Darrell Griffith, Wesley Cox, Butch Beard or Wes Unseld, the story of the University of Louisville basketball program was written by players like Jim Morgan, who starred for the Cards from 1954-57.
Former U of L athletic director Bill Olsen told me in an e-mail that Morgan died Sunday. He was 85.
Olsen said that Morgan was a native of Leslie County, who was a leader of the program's 1956 NIT champions. Morgan was the No. 2 draft pick (and 15th overall) of the NBA Syracuse Nationals, but decided to become a high school coach instead of a pro player.
Olsen said Morgan also helped to develop the school's strong connection to Dayton, Ohio, where Morgan played at Stivers High and led his team to the No. 1 ranking.
Morgan scored 1,105 points in four seasons, averaging 17.4 as a senior in 1957.
Morgan later enjoyed a very successful career as a horse trainer, earning recognition by training six horses that were named Ohio Horse of the Year. He won more than 300 stakes races, including the Ohio Derby and the La Troienne at Churchill Downs.
According to statistics at Equibase, Morgan started more than 10,000 horses, finishing with 1,993 wins and more than $20 million in career earnings.
"His story is the best of all... from Leslie County, KY.... featured in a National Geographic article in 1943.. a leader of our 56 NIT team, a highly respected Horse Trainer … and an incredible Dayton connection that includes Charlie and Vince Tyra," Olsen wrote.
2. Montrezl in the Spotlight
All the talk around the Los Angeles Clippers this season begins with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as it should. The talk includes predictions the Clippers can topple the Warriors, Rockets, Jazz, Nuggets or LeBrons and win the Western Conference title.
Hey, Leonard did more with less in Toronto last season. In L.A., he'll join Lou Williams, Patrick Beverly, Landry Shamet, Patrick Patterson and former U of L star Montrezl Harrell.
Harrell blossomed as a prime-time contributor last season while playing in the middle for the Clippers. After averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds during the regular season, Harrell upgraded those totals to 18.3 points and 5.5 rebounds during the playoffs as the Clippers lost a six-game series to Golden State.
His powerful play started to draw recognition and respect across the league as noted in this story at The Ringer.
3. Terry Rozier's Time Has Come
Terry Rozier was a star during the 2018 NBA playoffs. He moved into the team's point guard position and excelled, leading the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.
Last season was not as satisfying. The Celtics worked Kyrie Irving and Gordon Heyward back into their lineup and Rozier's play appeared to suffer. He played three fewer minutes per game. His shooting accuracy declined. The Celtics were a bust.
The solution?
Rozier cashed in his free agency ticket and left for Charlotte. He signed a three-year contract worth nearly $57 million, which raised more than a few eyebrows, considering Rozier is a player with only 30 career starts as well as a 38 percent shooter.
In Charlotte, he'll be expected to replace former team leader Kemba Walker, who left for Boston. Just don't mention that to Rozier, who is not a fan of the Kemba Walker comparisons, as outlined in this story.
