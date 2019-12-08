LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Welcome to Bowl Selection Sunday.
Think of it as college football’s version of NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday — except in football four teams, not 68, get to act absolutely bonkers because they have a chance to play for the national championship.
Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky are not in that group.
They’re in one of the next groups, programs that will celebrate a chance to play a 13th game (hopefully in a warm weather location), additional practices, recruiting mojo and all the other goodies coaches will tell you that a bowl trip brings.
At the top, there is still major intrigue: Who will the playoff committee select as the No. 1 overall team?
Will it be Ohio State, which was voted No. 1 last week, or Louisiana State, the unbeaten champion of the Southeastern Conference, the league that often rules college football’s post season?
Ohio State had to rally from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, 34-21, Saturday night.
It was not a more impressive performance than LSU’s 37-10 dismantling of Georgia, an effort that led many analysts to project LSU would move to the top spot and be matched against Oklahoma, which likely earned the No. 4 position by winning the Big 12 title game.
That would leave Clemson, the unbeaten defending national champion, at No. 3 to play coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
We’ll have those answers at 12:15 p.m. Around 3 p.m. the matchups for the six New Year’s bowls will be announced, along with the playoff Top 25.
Then, before 3:30 p.m., will come word for the local teams.
For Louisville (7-5), most projections have the Cardinals in Nashville for a Music City bowl game against Tennessee, Mississippi State or Texas A&M. That game will be played in Nissan Stadium Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.
For Kentucky (7-5), speculations centers on the Belk Bowl in Charlotte (Dec. 31) or the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Jan. 2. If it is the latter, the Wildcats could play Indiana, which finished 8-4 in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers have been tied to either the game in Jacksonville or the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27 in New York City.
Western Kentucky, another eight-win team, has been tied to the New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 21 in Albuquerque); The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23 in Tampa) or the Independence Bowl (Dec. 26 in Shreveport, La.).
