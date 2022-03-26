LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —There are teams in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament that Indiana could beat playing 36 solid minutes.
Connecticut is not one of them.
The Hoosiers (24-9) discovered that inevitability Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Huskies overwhelmed Indiana by outscoring the Hoosiers 16-0 in the first four minutes of the third quarter as UConn rolled to a 75-58 victory.
The Hoosiers failed to score on their first six possessions of the second half, missing four shots and turning the ball over twice while the Huskies scored at least a free throw on a half-dozen possessions during that stretch.
The score tilted from 37-33 to 53-33, and Indiana never got within 11 points the rest of the game. With superior size and length, the Huskies dominated IU on the backboards, outrebounding IU, 39-27. The difference on the offensive glass was more punishing as UConn managed 15 to IU’s two.
The loss ended IU’s season in the Sweet Sixteen and put UConn in the Elite Eight for the 27th time as they pursue the program’s record 12th national title.
For most of the first half, UConn put two defenders on Grace Berger, Indiana’s leading scorer from Sacred Heart Academy.
The strategy worked. Berger managed only three shots and two points in the first half. Berger fought through the defense in the second half to finish with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Senior Ali Patberg led IU with 16 points.
The first half was a challenge for the Hoosiers. They made 9 of their first 13 shots and raced to an 18-13. But UConn survived IU’s sizzling start and rallied on the strength of its offensive rebounding and three-point shooting.
The Huskies outscored the Hoosiers 14-5, forcing IU coach Teri Moren to regroup with a timeout. It worked. Indiana scored the next four points. The Hoosiers enjoyed a final lift on the final play of the half when Aleksa Gulbe delivered a 3-pointer that left the fingers on her right hand milliseconds before the clock moved to 0.00.
At least that was the way it appeared. Both teams were already in the locker room before the officials confirmed the basket following a review that lasted more than five minutes. The basket left Indiana behind, 37-33, at halftime.
That was as good as it got for the Hoosiers, who will lose three starters (Patberg, Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Gulbe) with Berger and center Mackenzie Holmes in place to return next season.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.