BOZICH | Unhappy coaches, questionable rankings confirm March Madness is near

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Only 19 days until Selection Sunday for the NCAA men's basketball tournament — and The Crankiness Factor has secured its position as a No. 1 seed.
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin called the early release of the top 16 teams by the tournament selection committee "comical."
Apparently, Cronin did not agree the Bruins should be the tournament's overall No. 8 seed. Hey, Mick, neither do I, but it appears your team is being punished for November losses to Illinois (nine points) and Baylor (five points). Or the committee has serious questions about the strength of the Pac-12 Conference (with reason).
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel kept the good times flowing Monday. He criticized the ACC Network for being too negative about teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Capel's suggestion was the sagging reputation of ACC basketball is driven by the commentary on the ACC Network.
Strange, I thought it was driven by disappointing seasons from two ACC programs that regularly crash the Final Four — Duke and North Carolina — as well as Louisville and Notre Dame plunging to the bottom of the league.
The Blue Devils and Tar Heels finished last season in the Final Four. They started this season ranked in the top 10. Neither is ranked in the current Associated Press Top 25.
Tony Bennett has grown into the gold standard of the ACC, but any time Duke and North Carolina underachieve, the default aftereffect will be that the ACC is down. Miami and Pitt simply don't have the juice.
Capel's most interesting comment was that the Big Ten Network, unlike the ACC Network, pumps up the reputation of that league. He said he is a frequent viewer of Big Ten games because one of his best friends (probably Northwestern coach Doug Collins, like Capel, a former Duke player and coach) works in the conference.
I'll say this: If Capel has time to coach his team, watch the ACC Network and watch the Big Ten Network, he's my pick for ACC Time Manager of the Century.
*As I wrote Monday, I typically invest at least an hour (and usually more) when putting together my ballot in the Associated Press college basketball poll every Sunday night.
I know several voters who quit participating in the poll because of the time commitment or backlash from unhappy fans.
There are always folks eager to forward a screenshot reminding you of where you double-dribbled out of bounds.
That sent me looking to this season's AP preseason poll to compare it to how the results shook out this week.
Some highlights:
*Eleven teams that were ranked in November are not ranked this week. The list is led by these four formerly top-10 teams: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 7 Duke and No. 10 Arkansas. (This is part of my point, Coach Capel.)
The stumbling, 11-loss Tar Heels are on track to become only the fourth preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament and the first since North Carolina State in 1975.
That Wolfpack team, folks, whiffed in the Landline, Eight-Cylinder age when the tournament was limited to 32 teams and no more than two per conference. (In other words, the regular season has legitimate sizzle.)
*The most impressive teams that were not ranked in November but are featured prominently in the poll this week are No. 5 Purdue, No. 10 Marquette, No. 13 Miami and No. 14 Kansas State.
*Full disclosure: I looked at my preseason ballot, too, so you didn't have to look it up.
I got pulled into the love for North Carolina and had the Tar Heels No. 1. I also whiffed on UK (No. 7) and Duke (No. 8). Brand name bias?
But ... I did correctly have Houston (No. 4) and UCLA (No. 5) in the top five. And I also voted for four teams (Purdue, Texas A&M, Connecticut and Xavier) that were unranked in November but safely in the poll this week.
Overall, I'd give myself a C.
*Random Numbers Department.
As the fussing escalates about the strength of the major conferences and how many NCAA Tournament bids each league deserves, I ran the numbers on how the six power leagues (ACC; Big East; Big 12; Big Ten; Southeastern and Pac-12) have performed in non-league games against each other.
The clear winner was the Big 12:
- Big 12: 36-18, .667 winning percentage.
- SEC: 29-25, .537
- Big Ten: 30-30, .500
- ACC: 24-32, .429
- Big East: 21-28, .429
- Pac-12: 13-20, .394
*For the last month the chatter has been vicious about Louisville's sub-300 ranking in Ken Pomeroy's college basketball power formula.
The Cards bottomed out at No. 305 after their loss at Pittsburgh and climbed back to No. 278 with the victory over Clemson. Losing to Duke knocked U of L down to 281st — with win probabilities of 24% (at Georgia Tech Saturday); 17% (here against Virginia Tech next Tuesday) and 3% (at Virginia March 4) in the final three regular-season games.
But .. you can always roll through the rankings until you find your favorite number.
In fact, I did the work for you. Here are the latest rankings from six computer polls for U of L, Kentucky, Indiana and Bellarmine.
Louisville:
- NCAA Net: 308
- Ken Pomeroy: 281
- Bart Torvik: 265
- Erik Haslam: 262
- Kevin Pauga: 256
- Jeff Sagarin: 202
- Average: 222
Kentucky:
- NCAA Net: 33
- Ken Pomeroy: 32
- Bart Torvik: 41
- Erik Haslam: 31
- Kevin Pauga: 29
- Jeff Sagarin: 29
- Average: 33
Indiana:
- NCAA Net: 18
- Ken Pomeroy: 19
- Bart Torvik: 28
- Erik Haslam: 25
- Kevin Pauga: 18
- Jeff Sagarin: 13
- Average: 20
Bellarmine:
- NCAA Net: 261
- Ken Pomeroy: 272
- Bart Torvik: 261
- Erik Haslam: 240
- Kevin Pauga: 218
- Jeff Sagarin: 264
- Average: 253
Send all complaints directly to the Tournament Selection Committee or the ACC Network.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.