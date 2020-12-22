LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In the beginning, this Louisville-Kentucky basketball party was a stare down to advance to the Final Four.
One team — the Wildcats — was ranked No. 12. The other — Denny Crum’s Cardinals — was No. 2.
Forty-five minutes was needed to separate them. Then Milt Wagner, Lancaster Gordon, Charles Jones and the McCray brothers imposed their will on Kentucky for an 80-68 victory.
The next 17 times the Cardinals and Wildcats played at least one program was ranked in the Top 25.
On Saturday, UK and U of L will play for the 42nd time since the rivalry was re-ignited at that regional final in Knoxville, Tennessee.
For only the fifth time — and the first since the 2007-08 season — neither the Wildcats or Cards will be ranked. Bracketology is painful reading in the Bluegrass this week.
In 2007-08, year one of the Billy Gillispie experiment, Kentucky entered the game 6-6, including losses to Gardner Webb, UAB and San Diego. Louisville had been defeated four times, including games against Brigham Young and Dayton.
This is the way that season ended:
Kentucky won 11 of its last 13 Southeastern Conference regular-season games and wiggled into the NCAA Tournament field, where the Wildcats lost in the first round to Marquette.
Louisville used its win over Kentucky to get on a thunderous roll. The Cardinals won six of seven as well as well as 15 of 17. They earned a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament and played to their seeding before losing to North Carolina and Tyler Hansbrough in a regional final.
So Unranked vs. Unranked does not translate to Hopeless vs. Hopeless.
But Unranked vs. Unranked will absolutely be a strange brew Saturday.
The other three Unranked vs. Unranked games?
*Tubby Smith’s final UK team gave Terrence Williams, Edgar Sosa and David Padgett the Tubby Smith Ball-Line defense treatment, limiting the Cardinals to 49 points in a 12-point Kentucky victory.
That U of L team also rallied to make the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the Cards helped drop Gillispie into Lexington by losing to his Texas A&M team in the second round. Tubby’s final UK team lost seven of its last 11, also exiting the tournament in the second round against Kansas.
(This seems like a good time for a Tubby Smith update. He’s having another difficult season at High Point, losing four of his first six, including both conference games to UNC-Asheville. Tubby’s team is in Richmond at 7 p.m. today for a game against Eastern Kentucky.)
*In 2001, unranked Kentucky overcame five three-pointers (and 27 points) by Reece Gaines to outlast Louisville, 64-62, in Freedom Hall. The Wildcats were 5-5. Louisville was 4-8 on their way to a 12-19 record in the final season of Denny Crum’s career.
*The first Unranked vs. Unranked UK-UofL of game was one season earlier. Tayshaun Prince scored 20 and Desmond Allison 16 as Kentucky routed Louisville, 76-46. Tony Williams led Louisville with a dozen.
How rare is Unranked vs. Unranked?
At least one program has been ranked in 37 of the last 41 meetings.
Both programs were ranked 19 times.
In fact, both have been ranked in the Top 10 six times and in the top five twice (2015 and the first regular season game of the rivalry that Kentucky won, 65-44, at Rupp Arena, Nov. 26, 1983).
This is different. This is strange. This is awkward.
As expected, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi did not include Kentucky in his 68-team field in his latest projection Tuesday. The Wildcats were not first four out. They weren’t next four out. John Calipari earned a picture in the graphic. That’s all, folks.
Louisville, meanwhile, made the field as No. 9 seed.
The computer ratings are similarly unsettling:
Ken Pomeroy has No. 32 Louisville defeating No. 50 Kentucky, 70-66.
Bart Torvik has No. 44 Louisville defeating No. 52 Kentucky, (no misprint) 70-66.
Jeff Sagarin likes No. 28 Louisville over No. 61 Kentucky by 5.57 points.
In other words, it won’t be a classic U of L-UK game, but even with Unranked vs. Unranked, it should be close.
