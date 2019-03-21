JACKSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Wednesday Kentucky basketball coach John Caiipari was optimistic that PJ Washington would be available for the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament opener against Abilene Christian Thursday night.
On Thursday morning the story officially changed with this tweet by Calipari:
The specialists confirmed our original diagnosis that @PJWashington has a sprained foot and there is no fracture. Once we determined that PJ was not going to play today, they put him in a hard cast for precautionary reasons. He is out for today’s game.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 21, 2019
Washington, a sophomore forward and the team's top all-around player, will not play when the Wildcats open NCAA play in the Midwest Regional at 7:10 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Washington is UK's top scorer at 14.8 points per game and rebounding at 7.5.
UK was listed as a 22 1/2-point favorite over ACU on Wednesday afternoon at VegasInsiders.com but the point spread dipped to 20 1/2 after Calipari tweeted the news about Washington Thursday around 10 a.m.
Washington has not missed any games this season, although he was limited to 20 minutes because of foul trouble in UK's last game against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament last Saturday.
Without Washington, Calipari is likely to split his 29 minutes between Nick Richards and freshman EJ Montgomery. That pair prepared for the assignment when they filled in for forward Reid Travis, who missed five complete games after suffering a knee injury Feb. 23.
"There are going are going to be ups and downs throughout the whole tournament," Richards said. "Whenever your get your opportunity in one of those situations, you've just got to push through it and move on.
"The ultimate goal is just to get a 'W.' If PJ can't go it just means more responsibility for everybody. Everybody has to step up and do a little bit more for this team. It's up to everyone on this team."
"If we don't have him we're just going to have to go out there and compete like we usually do," said UK freshman Keldon Johnson.
His availability for Kentucky's second-round game on Saturday, if UK wins on Thursday, is uncertain.
"It's not really a concern for us right now," Richards said on Wednesday. "It's a bad thing for us if he can't play for us as a team. But we're always going to be prepared for any situation.:"
