LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee shared its in-season look at the Top 16 seeds Saturday. By Tuesday the rankings look as tasty as Saturday's oatmeal.
That's not a shot at the committee. That's a reminder the bracket will remain a Rubik's Cube until the real thing is posted in 33 days.
It won't look as silly as the AP pre-season poll, the one that had Michigan State ranked No. 1, Kentucky No. 2, Florida No. 6 and North Carolina No. 9. But there will be reasons to blush as we get serious about the grind to the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.
Louisville as No. 2 seemed reasonable. I would make Kentucky one of my Top 16 seeds, but I can't argue with the committee for punishing the Wildcats for those losses to Evansville, Utah and South Carolina.
That said, now that Bob Knight made peace with Indiana, Louisville demonstrated that it can hang 80 points and a loss on Virginia and John Calipari made Rick Barnes frown in Knoxville, I've made a list of what I liked and disliked about the committee's mid-season work.
LIKED: Baylor, the overall No. 1 seed.
I don't know how coach Scott Drew has done it. The Bears were ranked 16th in that AP pre-season poll and No. 13 in Ken Pomeroy's computer formula.
But Baylor has won 21 in a row, including all 11 assignments in the Big 12. They're a one-possession loss against Washington shy of being unbeaten, with non-conference wins against at least three teams that should make the tournament.
The only flashing light is the Bears' rank 22nd in offensive efficiency, and history shows you'd better rank in the Top 20 if you expect to win the title
DISLIKED: San Diego State, a No. 1 seed.
I know it's fashionable to hug on the teams from the non-traditional leagues. I know the Aztecs have a zillion Quad 1 wins and nobody has defeated Brian Dutcher's team. I know they rank No. 1 in the NCAA NET formula.
I also know this: The record shows that only five of their 25 victories have come against teams likely to make the NCAA field. They built their credibility with double-figure non-league wins against Creighton and Iowa on a neutral court.
Bravo. Well done.
You're simply not going to convince me what San Diego State has done in the Mountain West is the equivalent of ringing up road victories in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East or even SEC.
Mountain West teams went 14-27 in the NCAA Tournament from 2010-19. Mountain West teams have won three tournament games in the last five tournaments, advancing one team (Nevada, 2018) to the Sweet Sixteen.
"They're a very good team," said one coach whose team has played the Aztecs this season. "But if they were the No. 1 seed in my region, I wouldn't be concerned."
LIKED: Seton Hall, a No. 3 seed
Kevin Willard's team lost four of its first 10 but they're playing like a Top 10 team today. They've won 12 of their last 13, including six road games.
They've got a legitimate player of the year candidate in Myles Powell and an underrated big man in Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is 7 feet 2. They rank in the Top 20 nationally defending the three-point shot. They're a rugged, determined bunch.
DISLIKED: Villanova, a No. 3 seed.
Jay Wright's team has lost three straight. They have double-figure losses to Ohio State, Marquette and Creighton. They play five of their last eight on the road.
This ain't 2016 or 2018.
LIKED: Maryland, a No. 3 seed
The Terps look like the best of the Big Ten, a league that figures to put at least 9 teams in the party. Most years the Big Ten champion is a No. 1 seed or at least a No. 2.
But there are not any extraordinary wins on the Terps' non-league schedule, unless you consider beating Rhode Island, Marquette or Notre Dame extraordinary -- and Maryland played two of those three games at home.
DISLIKED: Michigan State, a No. 4 seed.
Michigan State was a consensus pick as the nation's pre-season No. 1 team. That was eight losses ago. It's time to stop giving Michigan State credit for what we believed in November.
The Spartans have lost five of their last eight and need to beat Illinois in Champaign Tuesday night to regain their swagger.
That's not the DNA of a No. 4 seed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.