LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What if I told you that Western Kentucky, not Louisville, had the most dynamic pitch-and-catch football combination in the area?
Or that Indiana, a team predicted to win three or four games, had more All-Americans than the Cardinals, Hilltoppers or Kentucky?
Or the strongest unit on Jeff Brohm's first U of L team was likely to be the secondary, not the passing attack?
Or that Kentucky will get more productive quarterback play with Will Levis in the NFL and that the Wildcats are positioned to be 5-0 when they play at two-time defending national champion Georgia?
Actually, I'm not telling you any of this. Phil Steele is.
The dynamic force behind the college football's most comprehensive college football yearbook, Steele has released his 350-page product for the 2023 season. And those were only a few of the nuggets I uncovered.
Steele had several interesting tidbits about the Cardinals. The first was his love of the Louisville secondary, a unit he ranked the 14th best in America.
Why?
Steele said the Louisville secondary delivered solid metrics last season and "not only return three starters but they also add five Power 5 DBs including three who were full-time starters last year. This is a deep and experienced unit."
Steele cautions against the narrative that, according to the NCAA, Louisville will play the nation's 115th-most difficult schedule.
Not true, he says. Steele ranks the Louisville schedule at No. 54, noting that the NCAA system primarily relies on what opponents achieved last season not their outlook for this season.
Overall, Steele ranked U of L the No. 53 team in America, tied for sixth with North Carolina State in the ACC.
As for Kentucky, Steele is a fan of Devin Leary, the transfer from North Carolina State who figures to replace Levis at QB. His NFL Draft guide lists Leary as the ninth-best QB prospect for the 2024 draft.
Although he picked UK to finish fourth in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference behind Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, this synopsis of UK's outlook should play well in Lexington:
"The Wildcats lose a (second-round draft choice QB in Levis) but new QB Devin Leary should top last year's numbers. Kentucky will be favored in their first 5 which would set up a huge showdown … with #1 Georgia. They made solid portal additions."
Steele's power formula ranked UK at No. 34, with his personal rankings knocking the Wildcats down to No. 35.
For Indiana, the good news is coach Tom Allen's team is the only one of the four local FBS programs to place two players on Steele's top four All-American teams.
Unfortunately for Allen, they are not players at positions that make a significant difference like quarterback or the defensive line.
Jaylin Lucas, IU's sophomore running back, is ranked the second-best punt return specialist in the nation. Sean Wracher ranked No. 4 nationally at his position. But his position is long-snapper.
For Indiana, Steele's forecast is more indigestion. His power rankings put the Hoosiers No. 86 in the nation and last in the final season of the Big Ten East.
"This year they are No. 123 on my experience chart with just 8 starters back and they play in the brutal Big Ten East," Steele said.
And they open Sept. 2 against Ohio State in a season when five of their conference games are booked for the road.
Steele's yearbook should be a big seller in Bowling Green.
In his personal rankings Steele put WKU No. 45. That is eight spots ahead of Louisville.
That is also ahead of Arkansas, Minnesota, Duke, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Auburn. Hmmm.
It's no surprise that Steele picked WKU to win the revamped Conference USA, with five first-team all-league players.
For coach Tyson Helton, it all begins with pitch and catch. According to Steele's outlook for the 2024 NFL Draft, WKU has a quarterback (Austin Reed, No. 10) as well as a receiver (Malachi Corley, No. 11) ranked among the top 11 players at their positions.
USC, Texas, Oregon and Tennessee are the only programs that can match that outlook. Double hmmmm.
"Helton has won 9 games in all three non-COVID years but has yet to win a CUSA title," Steele said. "The Hilltoppers are my pick to cross that off his list and possibly get to double digits win."
If you're not prepared to wait two more months for college football to begin, Steele's mammoth yearbook will bring your mind closer to September.
