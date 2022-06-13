LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Credit to the University of Louisville athletics department for creating new events to rebuild interest in the men’s basketball program.
One event will unfold Monday night. This will be the first of several times that I will say it: It is only open to season ticket holders who have signed up for the ticketed event.
At 6:30 p.m. doors will open at the KFC Yum! Center. Fans will be able to tour the Cards’ locker room and mingle on the court.
The Cards averaged announced crowds of 13,342 last season, which ranked 25th among Division I programs. In 2020, U of L averaged 16,658.
In 2017, the last season before the program slid into another NCAA investigation, Louisville ranked third nationally in attendance at 20,846 per game. Attendance plunged nearly 36 percent over 5 years ago and nearly 20 percent over 2020.
Monday’s event is a wise move to build on the momentum that has been created by the arrival of new coach Kenny Payne and his staff.
But the locker room tours will not be the main event Monday night. A chance for fans to ask questions will be the main event.
At 7:30 p.m., season ticket holders who requested tickets for this event, can participate in a question and answer session with Payne as well as his assistants Danny Manning, Nolan Smith and Josh Jamieson. Luke Hancock, the Most Outstanding Player at the 2013 Final Four as well as an analyst on the ACC Network, will moderate the discussion.
After the Q & A, fans will have opportunities to take photos with the 1980 and 1986 men’s championship trophies on the court.
Media members have been invited to attend, but the Q & A is for season ticket holders. I’ll be intrigued to listen to the questions that are asked.
From the questions relayed to me by Louisville fans, here are some questions I expect to be directed at Payne and his staff:
1. How many guards are the Cards pursuing for next season’s team? How many do they need to sign?
A look at Louisville’s roster for the 2022-23 season shows nine scholarship players, four under the NCAA limit. Only two are guards — El Ellis and Mike James, a talented prospect who missed last season with a leg injury.
Incoming freshmen Kamari Lands and Devin Ree both stand 6 feet 8 inches tall. They’re considered solid ball-handlers who can attack off the dribble. But they’re not traditional guards. Maybe they can fit at a wing position.
College basketball is a guard-dominated game. Louisville needs to add at least one and likely two guards from a challenging pool of prospects.
2. What has been the emphasis of player development over the last two-plus months?
Conditioning? Strength? Ball-handling? Shooting? Team chemistry? Restoring confidence?
3. What players have been the most impressive during individual instruction?
The Cards have several returning players who failed to approach maximum productivity last season. Jae’Lyn Withers saw his numbers and minutes decline. He’s a much better player than he showed last season.
Sydney Curry and Ellis bounced in and out of the starting lineup. At his analytics site, Bart Torvik forecasts Ellis will be the top scorer at 14.9 points per game ahead of Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield at 12.2 points and 7.5 boards.
JJ Traynor was put on the bench and forgotten. Roosevelt Wheeler showed flashes of potential but needed to add strength. The reports on James were excellent before he was injured.
4. Any updates on the non-conference schedule?
We know Louisville will play host to Bellarmine University Nov. 9. The Cards will travel to Kentucky on New Year’s Eve. They’ll compete against an opponent that ESPN will select in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cards will host Western Kentucky Dec. 14 and Appalachian State on an undetermined date.
The bracket for the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be announced this summer. The Cards will join Ohio State, Arizona, Arkansas, Creighton, Cincinnati, San Diego State and Texas Tech in a powerful field.
Any other goodies?
5. What is a realistic expectation for Payne’s first team?
Payne inherited a flawed, incomplete roster with players who became conditioned to losing. Five guys entered the transfer portal and three others completed their eligibility.
Joe Lunardi does not project the Cards to make the 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Torvik already has computer power rankings for next season. The Cards sit at No. 88 nationally and 13th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, ahead of Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.
All of those are potential questions Monday night. But remember, it is NOT an open event. It’s reserved for season-ticket holders who have already requested tickets.
