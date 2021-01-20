LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An argument raged last January about the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.
Lamar Jackson, the former University of Louisville quarterback, was named MVP of the National Football League. But apparently NFL MVP is not the toughest award to win in sports.
Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year is more difficult to claim. Jackson, the NFL MVP, finished second to Lynn Bowden, the former University of Kentucky football star.
Although Jackson was eligible to win the award, voters favored Bowden because Bowden did most of his extraordinary work in Kentucky, not in Maryland. (Or because they favored former UK athletes over former U of L athletes, but that’s another column.)
I expect another debate to rage Jan. 27 when the Lexington Herald-Leader will announce the 40th winner of the Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.
Not because of another Bowden/Jackson face-off.
Bowden failed to make the list of nominees during his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins. Jackson’s performance was solid, but he slipped slightly in his third season with the Baltimore Ravens.
And that leaves...
In my unofficial poll of the WDRB Sports staff, nobody drew more than one first-place vote.
I expect former UK basketball star Anthony Davis to draw support for earning his first NBA title with the Lakers. Former Murray State star Ja Morant was voted NBA Rookie of the Year.
One colleague decided on Walker Buehler, the former Henry Clay High School star, who helped pitch the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first World Series title in 32 years.
Solid choice. I had Buehler in my top 10. But not No. 1. If Jackson couldn’t win playing football in Maryland, I find it difficult to imagine Buehler winning while pitching in Los Angeles.
Another colleague suggested two contenders: Kentucky basketball guard Rhyne Howard and Joe Chirico, football coach at Paintsville High School.
Two more thumbs up. Howard is a dynamic, creative and determined star, who is difficult to stop as any player in women’s college hoops. Chirico led Paintsville to the school’s first state title.
(If Chirico is worthy, what about Trinity’s Bob Beatty? All he did was glide into retirement with his 15th state title and an undefeated team.)
Another colleague suggested somebody who was not included on the official list of nominees: John Hallock, the football coach at Jackson County High School. Last October, in a world vibrating with the struggles created by a summer of civil unrest and the novel corona virus, Hallock brought his all-white team nearly 150 miles from southeastern Kentucky to west Louisville to play an all-black team from Shawnee High School.
The final score was not the story. The pre- and post-game fellowship between the teams was the story.
Hallock and Shawnee coach Jalen Harrington both deserved recognition for their move to create healing and understanding.
I had two different selections, competitors who did not win national championships. My runner-up was Asia Seidt, the former Sacred Heart swimming star who excelled for four years at the University of Kentucky. Her swimming achievements were towering, earning five medals at the Southeastern Conference championships. So were her academic achievements: a 4.0 grade-point average as well as recognition as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Seidt won one other award: NCAA woman of the year. That seemed Sports Figure of the Year worthy.
I invested my first-place vote in John Schlarman, the offensive line coach at the University of Kentucky. He lost his inspiring battle against bile duct cancer Nov. 12. He was only 45. In a year that cried for somebody with courage, persistence and character, Schlarman taught us unforgettable life lessons.
That was the way I described it when I submitted my ballot. All Schlarman did was build one of the finest offensive lines in the country while confronting an unforgiving disease that tested his resolve every day.
He never flinched. He never gave up. He never stopped inspiring.
I’m not certain other voters will see the award the way that I saw it. But I look forward to learning the results next week.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.