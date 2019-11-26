LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville needs to defeat Kentucky more than Kentucky needs to defeat Louisville Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.
Why?
Reason? Who needs a reason? It's a rivalry game. Punt logic. The Cardinals just need it.
Actually, it's Kentucky that needs to defeat Louisville more than the Cardinals need to defeat the Wildcats.
Why?
Kentucky's playing at home. For the eighth time this season. With a seventh-year coach (Mark Stoops) who made a super-sized statement with 10 victories last season.
The Cardinals have a first-year coach (Scott Satterfield) who is still patching, stitching and cleansing what was a toxic mess of a program when it lost this game by 46 points last season.
In July, when Kentucky was predicted to win six or seven games and Louisville was forecast to win two or three, you had a better chance of building Frosty The Snowman in the middle of the Waddy/Peytona exit than you had finding somebody eager to pick the Cardinals.
So it's Kentucky that needs to win.
No, it's Louisville, dummy.
Actually, it's just another thing to fuss about in this rivalry.
Let's call the roll of all the reasons both programs need a victory.
Louisville -- because if you're the New Guy aren't you supposed to show the Big Dog how it's done?
Kentucky -- because if you're really the Big Dog aren't you supposed to tell the New Guy to wait his turn?
Louisville -- because the Cards would finish the season with eight victories, plus-6 over 2018. That would secure U of L's place as the Most Improved Power Five team in the nation.
Kentucky -- because if the Cardinals win, the Wildcats will have to listen to months of praise for Satterfield in addition to the unrelenting national roar for former Card and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson as the NFL MVP.
Louisville -- because Kentucky is ranked No. 46 in Jeff Sagarin's college football predictor rankings and according to Sagarin the Cardinals have beaten one team (Virginia, No. 33) ranked in Sagarin's top 50.
Kentucky -- because Louisville is ranked No. 55 by Sagarin, and a wide-angle look at his ratings also shows that Stoops' six-win team has beaten one opponent (Missouri No. 36) ranked in his Top 95.
(Yep, it's true: Toledo is No. 96; Arkansas No. 98; Eastern Michigan No. 101; Vanderbilt No. 105; and Tennessee-Martin No. 170.)
Louisville -- because Kentucky always wins the basketball game.
Kentucky -- because Chris Mack isn't Rick Pitino and his current unbeaten group certainly looks capable of bouncing into Rupp Arena without freaking out and winning a basketball game.
Louisville -- because the Wildcats lead the overall series, 16-15.
Kentucky -- because the Cardinals have ruled the series since Howard Schnellenberger, Bill Curry, Bill Olsen and C.M. Newton brought it to life in 1994, winning 15 of 25 games.
Louisville -- because the Cardinals (7-4) need one more victory to increase their Payback Tour total to six after defeating Wake Forest, Boston College, North Carolina State, Virginia and Syracuse. Step forward.
Kentucky -- because the Wildcats have already lost to Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina, three teams the Wildcats defeated while winning 10 games last season. Step back.
Louisville -- because Satterfield has already done enough to win Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, but beating Kentucky on the road would express mail the trophy.
Kentucky -- because recruiting is already challenging. You don't want to give the other guy another credential.
Louisville -- because the Wildcats have not won back-to-back games against Louisville since 2010.
Kentucky -- because the Wildcats have not won back-to-back games against Louisville since 2010 while the Cards won five straight in the series from 2011-15.
Louisville -- because if Kentucky wins, their fans will break out that tiresome "S-E-C, S-E-C, S-E-C!" chant.
Kentucky -- because this is one of four ACC-SEC rivalry games this weekend and the Wildcats (-3) are one of three favored SEC teams.
Louisville -- because the Cardinals have already delivered as underdogs against Virginia and Wake Forest.
Kentucky -- because the Wildcats are favored and given a win probability of 69.3 percent in ESPN's Football Power Index.
So, it's Louisville.
No, it's Kentucky.
No, you decide.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.