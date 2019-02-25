BOZICH | Who's No. 1 -- Duke or Gonzaga?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One question matters in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll this week:
Who's No. 1 -- Duke or Gonzaga?
My ballot.
1. Gonzaga (27-2) — Why not? It’s not March yet.
2. Duke (24-3) — Waiting on Zion.
3. Virginia (24-2) — We know that Duke is better.
4. Kentucky (23-4) — Chance to win the SEC is there to take.
5. North Carolina (22-5) — Improving blend of young and old.
6. Michigan State (23-5) — The Spartans don’t want your sympathy.
7. Marquette (23-4) — Look who’s going to win the Big East.
8. Texas Tech (22-5) — Red Raiders beat Kansas like they meant it.
9. Houston (26-1) — Look who’s going to win the AAC.
10. Michigan (24-4) — Maybe they can beat Sparty in East Lansing.
11. Tennessee (24-3) — The Vols are headed the wrong direction.
12. LSU (22-5) — If the Tigers win out, they win the SEC.
13. Purdue (20-7) — Hat tip to Matt Painter — again.
14. Nevada (25-2) — Lost to a mediocre San Diego State team.
15. Florida State (21-6) — When the Seminoles lose, they do it with gusto.
16. Kansas (20-7) — Not this year, Jayhawks.
17. Maryland (21-7) — Talent not a problem for Terps.
18. Cincinnati (23-4) — Bearcats get their rematch with Houston March 10.
19. Buffalo (24-3) — Sweet Sixteen possibility.
20. Iowa (21-6) — Jordan Bohannon just made another three on Indiana.
21. Wisconsin (19-8) — Schedule says they should win their next four.
22. Kansas State (21-6) — Bruce Weber working his Manhattan Magic.
23. Wofford (24-4) — Terriers are 26th in Ken Pomeroy so this is no sympathy vote.
24. Washington (22-5) — Remember the Pac-12?
25. Louisville (18-10) — Better not overlook Boston College.
