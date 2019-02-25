Sports Reporter

Either Gonzaga or Duke should be ranked No. 1 in college basketball Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One question matters in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll this week:

Who's No. 1 -- Duke or Gonzaga?

1. Gonzaga (27-2) — Why not? It’s not March yet.

2. Duke (24-3) — Waiting on Zion.

3. Virginia (24-2) — We know that Duke is better.

4. Kentucky (23-4) — Chance to win the SEC is there to take.

5. North Carolina (22-5) — Improving blend of young and old.

6. Michigan State (23-5) — The Spartans don’t want your sympathy.

7. Marquette (23-4) — Look who’s going to win the Big East.

8. Texas Tech (22-5) — Red Raiders beat Kansas like they meant it.

9. Houston (26-1) — Look who’s going to win the AAC.

10. Michigan (24-4) — Maybe they can beat Sparty in East Lansing.

11. Tennessee (24-3) — The Vols are headed the wrong direction.

12. LSU (22-5) — If the Tigers win out, they win the SEC.

13. Purdue (20-7) — Hat tip to Matt Painter — again.

14. Nevada (25-2) — Lost to a mediocre San Diego State team.

15. Florida State (21-6) — When the Seminoles lose, they do it with gusto.

16. Kansas (20-7) — Not this year, Jayhawks.

17. Maryland (21-7) — Talent not a problem for Terps.

18. Cincinnati (23-4) — Bearcats get their rematch with Houston March 10.

19. Buffalo (24-3) — Sweet Sixteen possibility.

20. Iowa (21-6) — Jordan Bohannon just made another three on Indiana.

21. Wisconsin (19-8) — Schedule says they should win their next four.

22. Kansas State (21-6) — Bruce Weber working his Manhattan Magic.

23. Wofford (24-4) — Terriers are 26th in Ken Pomeroy so this is no sympathy vote.

24. Washington (22-5) — Remember the Pac-12?

25. Louisville (18-10) — Better not overlook Boston College.

