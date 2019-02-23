BOZICH | Who's playing better than Kentucky's P.J. Washington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Nominations for the 15 players that belong on the final ballot for college basketball’s John Wooden national player of the year award are due Wednesday.
Let’s not pretend there is a millimeter of drama this season: Zion Williamson of Duke will be your winner. All precincts were projected for Williamson on Nov. 6.
But as the award’s state chairman for Kentucky, I need 15 names to e-mail to the folks at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. The second name is automatic:
P.J. Washington of Kentucky, who dropped 24 points on Auburn Saturday in Rupp Arena as the Wildcats defeated the Tigers, 80-53, with injured forward Reid Travis parked on the sidelines in sweat clothes.
Mark it down as Auburn's biggest loss this season.
Take another look at the Southeastern Conference standings. With Louisiana State defeating Tennessee Saturday in Baton Rouge, there is a three-way tie for first place. The Wildcats, Tigers and Vols are all 12-2.
If anybody can get Kentucky to the finish line — and through March — it is Washington, the thunderous 6 foot 8 sophomore forward from Dallas.
There aren’t 15 guys in America playing better.
There might not be any, at least in the SEC. Washington has scored 20 or more in eight of Kentucky’s last 10 games.
Ask Auburn. All Washington did Saturday was come out and hammer the Tigers will his complete catalogue of moves, the ones that have moved him from a guy who looked like a longshot to make the National Basketball Association last spring to a guy who is guaranteed to be taken in the draft lottery in June.
Washington has played his way into position to snatch the SEC player of the year award away from Grant Williams of Tennessee.
Here is what Washington has averaged in the Wildcats’ last 10 games: 21 points, while making 55.7 percent of his field goal attempts as well 19 of 36 shots (52.8 percent) from distance.
Remember: This is a guy who shot 23.8 percent from the three-point line last season. Washington made as many threes against Auburn as he made in 37 games last season.
As Washington shot with more confidence, so did his teammates. Kentucky made 11 of 24 from distance.
Washington is doing the things that a first-team all-American does, contributing with his defense, rebounding, passing and defending as well as his scoring.
When Washington shoots the ball from distance the way that he shot it against Auburn, good luck trying to guard him or the rest of John Calipari’s lineup.
Washington hit his first three-pointer. And his second. As well as his third. He missed one. But then made his fourth, which tied his career high for threes in a game after less than 12 minutes.
Did he get his personal best?
You bet he did, punishing the Tigers from the right corner with about 7 1/2 minutes to play.
Two other Kentucky players scored in double figures — Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans.
Only four regular-season games remain for Kentucky before the Wildcats depart for the SEC Tournament in Nashville. A home game with Arkansas Tuesday and a trip to Tennessee Saturday highlight the coming week.
