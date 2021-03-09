BOZICH | Who were the 108 point guards ranked ahead of Carlik Jones in 2016?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question must be asked:
Who were these can’t-miss, monster prospects that buried Carlik Jones on the national recruiting rankings during his senior season at Aiken High School in Cincinnati five years ago?
Well, a few have been in the NBA for four years.
Unlike Jones, the top prospects are no longer in college, preparing to play in their first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as Jones will do for the University of Louisville on Wednesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.
There was Lonzo Ball. He was the highest-ranked point guard in that 2016 class. Ball was followed by De’Aaron Fox, who did wonderful things at Kentucky. But he left after the 2017 season. The No. 3 point guard was Dennis Smith, who only hung around North Carolina State one season.
Keep scrolling. You’ll find a string of names that Mike Krzyzewski, you and I would have recruited over Jones, who needed more beef on his 6-foot-1-inch frame.
Cassius Winston, former Big Ten player of the year. Ty Jerome, national champion at Virginia. Zavier Simpson, stud at Michigan. Peyton Pritchard, from Oregon to the Boston Celtics. Myles Powell, the Milwaukee Bucks rookie from Seton Hall. Carsen Edwards, another Celtic but from Purdue. Malachi Flynn, Raptors’ rookie from San Diego State.
Ten names. Ten guys who were evaluated as better prospects than Jones and have been better players than Jones.
Keep scrolling.
In 2016, 247Sports ranked the top 108 high school point guards in America.
1-0-8.
The site did not rank Jones but did rank guys who signed with UC-Irvine, Illinois-Chicago and Green Bay.
Let’s tighten the lens. Where did Jones rank among the high school seniors in the state of Ohio? Not among the 26 guys that 247Sports actually ranked, and that group included a pair of point guards who were just as undersized as Jones.
Rodrick Caldwell was a 5-foot-10-inch point guard from Dayton. He started his career at Bowling Green and finished it at Ashland University. The recruiting gurus ranked him the No. 23 prospect in Ohio, without ranking Jones.
Marcus Ottey was a 6-foot-1-inch points guard from Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio. He averaged less than 12 points during his senior season at Illinois-Chicago last year. The recruiting gurus ranked Ottey No. 25 prospect in Ohio, without ranking Jones.
What happened?
Louisville coach Chris Mack, who passed on Jones in his hometown at Xavier University, explained how it happened (again) Tuesday before the Cards departed for the ACC Tournament game they will play against Duke or Boston College.
“I think Carlik would probably be the first to tell you that he wasn’t a slam-dunk to qualify for college,” Mack said. “He obviously had to sit out his freshman year at Radford.
“So to say we’re going to take a guy that we don’t know is going to qualify, we weren’t willing to make that gamble.
“Having said that, I don’t want to put it all on the academics because basketball, he’s 6-foot-1. There’s a lot of 6-foot-1 players around the country that have really good high school careers and don’t have nearly the career that Carlik has had in (three seasons at Radford and one at Louisville).
“So it’s sort of the combination of the two, monitoring the academics and not necessarily seeing something that really stood out. Obviously he had a great senior year, terrific senior year. Then he turned that into a great first playing season at Radford and then a great career.”
In other words, coaches can measure vertical jump and strength. They cannot measure a player from left auricle to right ventricle. Jones has obviously ignored what the recruiting reports said about him.
“When you take a step up in competition you’re going against bigger players, stronger and more athletic,” Mack said. “You’re not necessarily sure how a guy will respond.
“Carlik just really understands how to play, how to use his body, how to keep guys off balance, better than most.
“Although you could see those things in high school, it was against high school competition.
“He’s been able to continue to do that, no matter how big someone is. No matter how strong they are. It’s not just the value of a guy’s shooting ability or his vertical but his understanding and IQ of the game. And a lot of times you don’t necessarily see that against the higher end competition.
“AAU a little bit, but it he wasn’t like he was playing on a big AAU circuit, big AAU shoe deal.
“It’s a challenge. That’s why I think sometimes those needles in a haystack happen. He’s a humble kid and he’s been unbelievable to coach. I keep saying how much humility he has for a guy who’s first-team all-ACC. He’s been a huge part of our team.”
Will this be the only season Jones plays for the Cardinals? Mack said one more year is possible but that Jones will not decide for several weeks.
“He’ll talk through it with his family, people who are close to him, as well as his coaches,” Mack said. “He’ll make the best decision that he can for himself. I think he’s open-minded. That will be visited when our season comes to an end, hopefully not for another month.”
