BOZICH | Who's Darth Vader in college football playoff final four?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College basketball and college football headline the most popular sports in this area. But there’s always been a super-sized gap between the sports.
College basketball is a local participation sport.
College football is a spectator sport.
In college basketball, the area schools are expected to compete and regularly win in the national tournament. Fans hyperventilate, howl and demand change when that does not occur
In college football, a winning season and bowl trip are generally sufficient to stir sincere applause. Get to a high-octane bowl, and we’re talking standing ovation.
In 16 seasons of the two-team Bowl Championship Series and seven of the current four-team College Football Playoff system, no local teams have made the cut.
Don’t feel bad. Everybody gets left out.
Since 2014, the 28 CFP spots have been filled by 11 programs.
The college football playoff is more exclusive than an Old Money Country Club: Alabama (six appearances), Clemson (six), Ohio State (four) and Notre Dame (two) have swallowed 18 of the 28 openings — nearly 65%.
I mentioned Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, because those four teams will participate in the playoff semifinals Friday: the Irish vs. the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m., followed by the Buckeyes vs. the Tigers in the 8 p.m. Sugar Bowl.
You didn’t have to hack Kirk Herbstreit’s email to predict this was coming. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were consensus top four teams before the season. Notre Dame is the team that snuck into the discussion — all the way from the back of the Top 10. College football chop blocks Cinderella.
For viewers who are not fans of those four programs, this is an unsettling situation.
When you watch the games on New Year’s Day, will the more powerful emotion be pulling for a program or coach to win — or lose?
Who's the biggest Darth Vader in this group?
Tough call, isn’t it?
This is like choosing between Facebook and Twitter, Microsoft and Google or the Celtics and Lakers.
These four programs have every advantage known to civilization and ask for more. They have multiple assistant coaches who make more than university presidents — or the U.S. president.
Think about this: Notre Dame is the Little Guy in this party.
Notre Dame, the school that has its own national television deal with NBC as well as a long line of Heisman Trophy winners. Notre Dame crinkled its nose at a conference affiliation — until it needed a conference affiliation to build a schedule and survive this season.
And the Atlantic Coast Conference obliged.
Of course, it did.
Does Notre Dame intend to compete in the ACC during the 2021 season?
Of course, it doesn’t.
The Irish are not alone in Most Favored Nation Treatment. They could learn tricks from Ohio State.
When Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren buckled because of pressure from (primarily) Ohio State and reversed its decision not to play football this fall, the league set a requirement of six games to qualify for the Big Ten title game.
Until Ohio State only played five.
The Big Ten fixed that.
The league had another rule that required players to enter a 21-day quarantine if they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Until Ohio State looked as if it would be without several critical contributors in the Buckeyes’ first playoff game.
The Big Ten fixed that, too.
Paul Sullivan, a columnist at the Chicago Tribune, had a fix for the league’s PR problem. He told the league to rename itself The Big One.
As entitled as Notre Dame and Ohio State are, Clemson and Alabama take it up a notch.
Clemson pays Dabo Swinney $8.3 million. Alabama pays Nick Saban $9.1 million.
Swinney has assistant coaches on his staff, like defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who wave away opportunities to become head coaches elsewhere.
Saban has guys on his staff who were head coaches at Power Five programs. In fact, he has at least four: Steve Sarkisian (USC); Kyle Flood (Rutgers); Charlie Strong (Louisville, Texas, USF) and Mike Stoops (Arizona).
Clemson recruited 52 players ranked 4- or 5-star recruits from 2017-20. Alabama signed 86 during the same period.
The only season Alabama missed the playoff was 2019. The only season Clemson fell short was 2014.
Clemson has won two CFP titles and lost in two playoff championship games. Ditto the Crimson Tide.
They’ve filled eight of the 12 spots in the playoff title game. No other program has filled more than one.
College football remains the ultimate insider’s club. It certainly isn’t going to change this season.
