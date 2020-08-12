LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When I advised my sidekick, Eric Crawford, that I planned to write a column about the latest, greatest Kentucky Derby attendance plan from Churchill Downs, he (kiddingly) suggested that I fetch the latest, greatest column I wrote when Churchill shared its previous plan on June 25 and make that column later and greater.
Sharp dude, Mr. Crawford.
On the day Churchill confirmed the infield will be closed and general admission tickets will not be sold, the new plan is to welcome no more than 23,000 fans to Central Avenue on Sept. 5.
By some calculations, the mammoth Churchill facility will be at no more than 14% capacity.
File the 23,000 and 14% under disappointing to folks determined to celebrate the Derby we were denied in May. The plan announced in June had people suggesting a turnout of as many as 60,000 for the race. This is a backtrack, and the Derby typically does not backtrack.
For another group, the group concerned by the health issues created by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, you can file 23,000 and 14% capacity as an alarming number, even with temperature checks, mandatory masks and the always suggested social distancing.
If 23,000 makes you groan, remember that it’s 23,000 more than the combined attendance at golf’s PGA Championship, horse racing’s Belmont and Travers as well as every Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association game played since mid-March.
Look beyond sports. Schools and universities are struggling to figure out how to bring young students back to classrooms and older students to their campuses. So are churches. Stores continue to offer an early shopping hour to their most at-risk customers.
For decades, the Derby has earned its spot among the world’s biggest and boldest sports events. But this is not the time for big and bold. It’s a time for safety. Compared with other events in Planet Sports, 23,000 fans and 14% capacity is big and bold.
I’ll begin with the Masters golf tournament, which affirmed its position as a spectator-free event Wednesday morning.
The PGA Championship was played without fans in San Francisco last weekend, and the third domestic major championship, the U.S. Open, will be fan-free at Winged Foot Golf Club, north of New York City, Sept. 14-20.
The Indianapolis 500 sits two hours north of Churchill Downs. Indianapolis and the track have been dealing with a postponement that pushed the race from Memorial Day Weekend to Aug. 23. Track owner Roger Penske announced the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will race without fans.
The U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, will be a television-only event when it begins its two-week run Aug. 31.
Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association?
Check, check, check. All three have returned — without fans.
The Belmont ran the revised first leg of the Triple Crown without fans in June, and Saratoga solidified Tiz The Law as the Derby favorite when the colt rolled to a 5 1/2-length victory in the Travers last weekend. No regular fans at other spot, although Saratoga had a collection of race-day horse owners.
That’s not the complete list, but it’s long enough to form the pointed question:
What does Churchill Downs know that golf, baseball, basketball, hockey, tennis and other race tracks failed to learn?
How is a gathering of 23,000 people here not a candidate to become a virus super-spreader event that the Louisville area as well as the state of Kentucky will be confronting for weeks?
This was already going to be an unusual and tense Kentucky Derby. No two-week civic celebration. No fireworks, parade or boat race.
No assurance of civic calm, considering the summer of protests over racial injustice and the death of Breonna Taylor.
It’s not the first Saturday in May. It’s not even the first leg of the Triple Crown.
It will be different, unforgettable for many reasons and hopefully the one and only Derby diminished by a worldwide pandemic. Here’s to a spectacular Derby 147 on May 1, 2021.
But Churchill Downs cannot deliver the biggest and boldest Kentucky Derby this year. COVID-19 won’t allow that.
One thing the track can deliver is the safest Kentucky Derby possible. In a time when nearly every sporting event is proceeding without any fans, I don’t understand how a Kentucky Derby with 23,000 fan can deliver that.
