LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No lingering celebration in Lexington on Saturday.
Not 30 yards from the goal line. Not from the special teams. Not along the sidelines. Certainly not in the locker room.
A day that started with halfback A.J. Rose giving away a touchdown by showboating 30 yards from the end zone ended with the Wildcats missing an extra point in overtime, giving Ole Miss an opening for a 42-41 victory at Kroger Field.
He really threw up the peace sign and got tackled 😬Kentucky ended up losing in OT by one point after missing the PAT… pic.twitter.com/cvYRPsSPnE— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2020
Just when it looked like the Kentucky defense, offensive line and quarterback Terry Wilson were primed to save Rose from the stinging embarrassment of his selfish act, the Rebels rallied with authority scoring 21 consecutive points to take a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter.
Kentucky rallied to force overtime with a game-tying touchdown, but that merely delayed the disappointment.
After Wilson scored on a 10-yard run on UK’s third snap in overtime, Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point. Saturday wasn’t great for Ruffolo, who also knocked a 48-yard field goal off the upright.
Mississippi tied the game on a 3-yard pass from Matt Corral to Elijah Moore, a play preceded by a pass interference call that appeared to enflame the UK bench.
Luke Logan did not miss the extra point for the Rebels, and Kentucky lost on a day when the Wildcats ran for 408 yards and out-gained the visitors by 100 yards. The Wildcats lost on a day when Rose (117 yards), Wilson (129) and Rodriguez (133) all gained more than 100 yards.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 0-2 in their 10-game schedule of Southeastern Conference opponents only. With road games against Tennessee, Alabama and Florida ahead, as well as a home game with Georgia, it’s difficult to see a path to a winning season for the Wildcats.
So if you are Coach, do you sit Rose and put him back?— Dan Issel (@DanIssel44) October 3, 2020
If this morphs into Kentucky’s first losing season since 2015, this game will be replayed and reviewed as the one that put the Wildcats in an unnecessary hole.
Mark Stoops and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran trusted the offense on a fourth-and-8 on the Ole Miss 35 with about nine minutes to play. They went to the quarterback draw, a play that worked wonderfully most of the afternoon. Wilson lost a dozen yards.
Ole Miss drove 53 yards in three plays for the go-ahead touchdown. But UK tied the game on a 1-yard run by Chris Rodriguez with 2:04 to play.
But it was reasonable to remember the touchdown the Wildcats gave away in the first quarter. It came on Kentucky’s first offensive play, after the defense allowed Ole Miss to roll 75 yards to a score on eight plays in 2:22 on the Rebels’ first possession.
Rose appeared to have a quick and thunderous answer for that. Cracking through a hole on the left side of UK’s offensive line, Rose flashed into open field. He looked like a big, strong, dynamic back who was end zone bound.
Then Rose behaved like a guy playing for the name on the back of his jersey, not the front.
Several strides after Rose got inside the Ole Miss 30, he flashed two fingers toward the crowd. He started running like he thought he’d be awarded three extra points for style.
I see plenty guys getting tackled while chucking up the deuces , that’s a no bueno 🙂🙂— Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 3, 2020
Rose didn’t get nine. He didn’t even get six. He got nothing.
He got tackled at the 3.
Apparently, UK coach Mark Stoops was not annoyed or dismayed. He let Rose carry the ball on the next snap. Rose gained 2 yards.
Stoops let Rose carry the ball again. Rose got nothing. In fact, he fumbled, and the Rebels recovered.
Instead of a tie, the Wildcats had a moment that set social media aflame.
Another dangerous team from the state of Mississippi looms next week.
Mike Leach, a former UK assistant coach during the Hal Mumme Era, will bring Mississippi State to Kroger Field.
State earned national team of the week honors in its opener by taking down defending national champion Louisiana State in Baton Rouge. State, ranked 16th, played host to Arkansas on Saturday night.
