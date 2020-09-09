BOZICH | Will home-field advantage be home-field advantage in COVID-19 college football?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College football fans will struggle without their tailgating rituals this season. They will miss their opportunities to surround their teams as they stride into the stadiums, too.
Heck, in the Big Ten and three other FBS conferences, they’ll miss something else: actual games. Those leagues have canceled their seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
But here is the most vexing issue many fans will confront:
How to bet on games.
Is a home-field advantage actually a home-field advantage if the stadium is 80% or more empty?
Louisville will open its 2020 season with 12,000 fans expected at Cardinal Stadium for the Western Kentucky game at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Cards are currently favored by 11 1/2 points. Does a tinier, socially-distanced crowd help the Hilltoppers?
Here’s a better question: Louisville is scheduled to play its first road game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 26. The Panthers are not allowing any fans for their September games.
Advantage Louisville?
Although sports gambling is not legal in Kentucky, it is in Indiana and 17 other states. Somebody get that word to Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and other coaches or athletic directors unwilling to share information about players who might miss games because of the virus.
News flash: The wise guys are always looking for the edge, especially the edge in player availability information. Injury reports should be as complete as possible.
Believe it or not, people can legally bet on games. It’s a significant part of college football’s appeal.
With the college season primed to accelerate as the Atlantic Coast Conference joins the fun this weekend, I asked Brian Edwards, a senior handicapper at VegasInsider.com, how folks in Las Vegas are dealing with this strange new world.
(2/2)#TheU also lost 27-17 at Duke as an 8.5-point fave, lost @ UNC as 5-point 'chalk' & took a 14-0 bagel vs La. Tech (w/ LT sans best defensive player). Duke entered UM game on 5-game losing streak w/ 4 L's by 12 pts. or more & 3 L's by 31 pts. or more. #Canes https://t.co/f392Etn8n5— Brian Edwards Sports (@vegasbedwards) September 9, 2020
First, the home-field advantage situation: How does Vegas see that edge shift with diminished crowds?
“I think most oddsmakers and handicappers will tell you that home-field (in pre-pandemic circumstances) is usually worth about three points,” Edwards wrote in response to an e-mail.
“I know that I'm personally flexible with that depending on the specific teams and the situation.
“For instance, if the home team is (coming) off an open date and has had two weeks to prepare while its opponent is playing on the road for a second straight week, I might add another two points to make home-field (with those accompanying factors) worth five points in that game.
“Certain stadiums are louder than others and certain teams display more consistency with their performance (better at home, worse on the road) compared to others.
“Therefore, it's imperative for oddsmakers and handicappers to adjust their numbers by taking those factors into account. An easy example would be that you aren't going to consider home-field nearly as advantageous for a team like Duke than you would for a Florida, LSU or Alabama.
“I feel like crowd noise makes multiple impacts on a game. More than anything, it makes communication for the road team's quarterback with his other offensive personnel difficult. In addition, players on the home team that might be gassed are going to get extra adrenaline and energy from the fans' support that they might not be able to find in a road game.
“With only 20 percent capacity, the aforementioned factors are going to be vastly diminished. However, a part of the home-field impact also involves travel. Players on road teams have to get on an airplane, sleep in a strange bed, etc., while the home players have no changes to their normal routine.
“I think this year is going to be a lot of trial and error with gauging the impact of home-field. With season openers, I think we adjust the standard three points to simply one point.
“As the season progresses and teams are playing back-to-back road games and/or open dates (with one team getting two weeks to prepare while the other is coming off a 60-minute slugfest with a bitter rival the prior weekend) coming into play, you'll see the home-field factor moving back closer to three points than one.”
And what about transparency with COVID-19 issues?
Is getting accurate injury information more of a premium this season with the backdrop of players at risk for missing games because of positive tests?
“Yes, yes, yes!“ Edwards wrote.
For the record, that was three Yesses and an exclamation point.
“Injury information is always vital and one of (if not THE) most important factors in picking games for bettors and shifting spreads for oddsmakers.
“Players testing positive for COVID-19 is the exact same thing as a player suffering a severe ankle sprain at Thursday's practice. This information will be even more critical this year.
“Instead of one player sustaining an injury, COVID-19 test results could come back on a Friday night with perhaps as many as a dozen players testing positive.
According to multiple reports from the Orlando bubble, Toronto's Serge Ibaka was seen in a walking boot this morning after twisting his ankle in Monday's Game 5. Ibaka is 'questionable' for Wednesday Game 6 vs. the #Celtics .— Brian Edwards Sports (@vegasbedwards) September 8, 2020
“I'm definitely going to be more hesitant this year with muscling up (amount-wise) on certain games that I'm extremely bullish on. I haven't heard about any books considering lowering their maximum amounts on wagers yet, but it certainly won't shock me if it happens.
“Again, from both sides of the counter, I think we'll see trial and error in September that will impact both the gamblers and "the house" as we advance further along in the season.
“As for (Louisville coach Scott) Satterfield’s remarks about no injuries, no COVID-19, etc., I rarely trust what coaches say going into a game. I'm not calling them liars, but there's always some gamesmanship going on there. Nobody wants an opposing team/coaching staff to be aware of injuries.
“One last thing in regards to season openers: I can't even count how many times I've seen ESPN (or whatever network) go down to their sideline reporter 2-3 minutes before kickoff to inform the audience that several (or as many as six or seven) players are suspended for the opener.
“These suspensions are often punishments for whatever team violation that might've occurred as far back as March or April, but this information has been kept secret. Factors like this are why it's called gambling.”
You can follow Edwards work at brianedwardssports.com.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.