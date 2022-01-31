LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before Louisville and men's basketball coach Chris Mack made the decision to split last week, Louisville basketball fans made the decision to take a break from visiting the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals opened the season with four announced crowds of less than 13,000 , or more than 40% less than capacity of 22,090.
The announced gatherings slipped to back-to-back season lows of 11,973 for losses to Pittsburgh and North Carolina State.
Fans talked about the empty seats. Media members discussed it. And interim U of L head coach Mike Pegues said the players saw the same stretches of empty seats in the lower arena that were evident on television.
"I think that the kids have eyes and ears and they can see what's going on around here," Pegues said Monday on the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches' teleconference.
The last two games have stirred the Cards' two largest crowds this seasoL: 16,175 when the program retired the uniform number of Russ Smith against Notre Dame Jan. 22 and 18,493 on Saturday for the nine-point loss to Duke. That gathering was juiced by the final appearance here by retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as well as a sprinkling of optimism created by Pegues taking charge.
Four home games remain on the U of L schedule, beginning with a visit by North Carolina at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Will fans re-invest their time, emotions and money in Louisville basketball? Pegues said that he and the players would appreciate that.
"For the Duke game, people showed up," Pegues said.
"Hopefully our fans will stay with us through a very tough time, a tumultuous time for all of us.
"But the kids need their support. I understand it if they don't come because they're used to seeing the Cardinals win in the Yum! Center. But I would certainly implore them to stay with us because every great organization falls on tough times at some point.
"But this program is built different. This program, as I've said before, has a tradition like no other. Although wins and losses come and go, programs like Louisville are always going to find a way to win a lot more than we lose.
"Right now that's not the case. But we're going to play hard for each other. We're going to play hard for our fan base. And we're going to play to our standard.
"And the guys who can't do that, won't play."
Pegues said that after watching the video of the Duke game with his players on Sunday, his take on why the Cardinals lost did not change.
Their effort on the glass was not a winning effort.
Louisville allowed Duke to rebound 20 of the Blue Devils' 38 missed field goal attempts. That translated to a 22-5 Duke advantage on second-chance points as well as a plus-13 performance in rebounding.
"We didn't block out against Duke, which is sad," Pegues said. "Because we've always prided ourselves on when the shot goes up, Louisville blocks out.
"We didn't do that. Had we done that we would have given ourselves an even better chance at winning the game.
"So what I would like to see tomorrow night is that we literally have the awareness that when the shot goes up to find somebody and then we have the physicality and we choose to be tough in that moment and hit a guy, whether it be (UNC forward Armando) Bacot or anybody else that goes."
Once 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Louisville is now 5-6, losers in five of their last six games. If the Cards lose to UNC, their overall record will slip to 11-11.
"The world isn't going to feel sorry for us," Pegues said. "The ACC isn't going to feel sorry for us. So we can't feel sorry for ourselves."
This is a team that needs a win.
"I think it would be huge," Pegues said. "I think it would be huge, obviously.
"Despite that I got after those guys in the locker room after the Duke game and in film yesterday, I wanted them to know that to a degree I was extremely proud of them for everything that we have gone through.
"And the fact that we were so close to beating a top 10 team in the country, again, had we just blocked out, who knows how that game goes? So hopefully they take some solace in that.
"But I certainly think that beating a really good Carolina team, who in my opinion is a tournament team, at home, hopefully in front of a great crowd, would galvanize our group and get guys re-committed to playing even harder and playing for one another and hopefully puts us in a position where we can string together a couple of wins."
