LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There was a time when I voted Clemson, the sagging squad that Louisville will play Wednesday night, the No. 12 college basketball team in America.
That was three weeks ago — before Clemson started playing like the No. 12 team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Tigers beat Purdue, which has been one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.
They beat Alabama, a team nobody in the Southeastern Conference has beaten.
They beat Florida State, likely the second-best team in the ACC.
Tell me a dozen teams that had 3 better wins than that. You can’t.
The Tigers played 10 games. They won nine. Brad Brownell’s team figured to be a handful for Louisville when the teams played in March.
Then the novel coronavirus turned Clemson basketball upside down. The Tigers had a positive COVID-19 test Jan. 8, followed by two postponements. They did not play for 11 days.
They returned against Virginia Jan. 16 and quickly lost three times in eight days. Lost is a kind description. Clemson was routed by an average of 24 points.
The Tigers have gone from No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings to No. 20 faster than Dabo Swinney questioned Ohio State’s football schedule.
In its last three games, Clemson has missed 52 of 71 3-point field goal attempts. Ugly offense, too.
“Our team needs to regroup,” Brownell said after Clemson lost its rematch against Florida State, 80-61, last Saturday. “We need to get our confidence back.”
Which Clemson team will Louisville get Wednesday at 9 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina?
The one that beat Alabama by eight or the one that lost to Virginia by 35?
The one that beat Purdue by 11 or the one that lost to Georgia Tech by 18?
The one that beat Florida State by 10 or lost to the Seminoles by 19?
“We're playing a really good team,” U of L coach Chris Mack said.
“Like a lot of teams, they've gone through struggles that came after COVID. I expect Clemson to be better than they have been.”
The computer formulas forecast a close one. Pomeroy’s analytics site likes Clemson, 65-64, with a 53 percent win probability.
Bart Torvik’s formula also likes Clemson, 64-62, with a 60 percent win probability.
Jeff Sagarin’s predictor tilts toward the Tigers, but only by 0.34.
In other words, this looks like a one- or two-possession game. The Cardinals (10-3 overall, 5-2 in the ACC) have played four of those games this year. They have won all four, including a 70-65 victory over Duke last Saturday that ended a two-game losing streak.
“It was a good feeling to get back into the win column to kind of get that bad taste out of our mouth,” U of L guard Carlik Jones said.
Mack was perturbed by his team before its loss against Miami because or an uninspired practice the day before the game. The coach made a point of reminding his guys that playing time would be earned by practice performance.
Jones said that was a good thing. Not the Miami loss. The reaction by Mack and then by the players is what Jones said the Cardinals needed.
“Honestly, I think it’s a good thing,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s definitely impacted the team. Guys are, I feel, are practicing and playing harder.
“Guys feel like they’re really now trying to earn their minutes and stuff. I don’t think it’s good that it’s just now clicking with them that practicing hard and what you do in practice earns you minutes and stuff.
“But I’m glad that Coach Mack put that out for everybody to hear. Now I guess nobody feels comfortable. A lot of people, I feel like, got comfortable with their spot and just thought that ‘nobody can take my spot, like this is my minute,’ and what not.
“With Coach Mack saying that, I feel like it made everybody hungrier. And it made everybody want to compete more.”
Now the Cardinals will have to compete against Clemson. Will it be the Clemson that beat Alabama and Purdue or the one that lost to Georgia Tech?
“You can’t really sleep on anyone in this conference,” Jones said.
