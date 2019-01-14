BOZICH | Will Louisville return to AP Top 25? My ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Victories over Michigan State and North Carolina (by 21 points on the road) are certainly qualities of a Top 25 college basketball team.
A loss to Pittsburgh, even in overtime, is not.
The verdict from voters in the Associated Press college basketball poll will arrive Monday at noon.
Louisville returned to my Top 25 ballot at No. 25. Beating North Carolina in Chapel Hill is more indicative of this team’s abilities than the overtime loss at Pitt.
The rest of the resume — wins over Michigan State and Seton Hall; close losses to Marquette and Indiana — is also Top 25 worthy.
What will the other voters say?
Will Louisville return to the AP college basketball Top 25 on the strength of its win over UNC?
My ballot:
1. Michigan (17-0) — Wolverines have won their last six by double figures.
2. Duke (14-1) — ESPN called and asked why I wasn’t voting the Blue Devils Number One.
3. Virginia (15-0) — Cavaliers visit Cameron Indoor Saturday. Be there.
4. Tennessee (14-1) — The Vols are getting Number One votes — and deserve them.
5. Michigan State (15-2) — The best two-loss team in the country.
6. Texas Tech (15-1) — Nobody plays better defense.
7. Kansas (14-2) — The Jayhawks are chasing the Red Raiders — for now.
8. Gonzaga (16-2) — Nobody should beat the Zags until March.
9. Virginia Tech (14-1) — The Hokies will get tested, and likely beat, at Virginia Tuesday.
10. Florida State (13-3) — I’m not going to punish the Seminoles because Cam Reddish made a shot.
11. Nevada (16-1) — The Wolfpack don’t play another Top 100 team until Feb. 23.
12. Ole Miss (13-2) — Nobody had a better week than the Rebels.
13. Kentucky (12-3) — Wildcats have a Show Me Game at Auburn Saturday.
14. Auburn (12-3) — The Tigers were not ready for the best of Ole Miss.
15. Oklahoma (13-3) — The Sooners’ two league losses were at Texas Tech and Kansas. The worst is already over.
16. Maryland (14-3) — The Terps were impressive against Minnesota and Indiana.
17. North Carolina (12-4) — The Tar Heels were less than impressive against Louisville.
18. Villanova (13-4) — Look at the last unbeaten from the Big East.
19. North Carolina State (14-2) — Weren’t good enough to beat North Carolina at home.
20. Mississippi State (12-3) — Weren’t good enough to beat Ole Miss at home.
21. Houston (16-1) — The Cougars exited the unbeaten club at Temple.
22. Indiana (12-4) — The Hoosiers face a Must Win against Nebraska Monday night.
23. Marquette (14-3) — The Golden Eagles are chasing Villanova in the Big East.
24. Buffalo (15-1) — This team has blitzed its first three Mid-American Conference opponents.
25. Louisville (11-5) — The Cardinals beat the Tar Heels the way Duke dreams about doing it.
