LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There were 24 offensive tackles selected in the 1981 NFL Draft, a 12-round extravaganza that unfolded over two days at the Sheraton Hotel in New York City.
Joe Jacoby of the University of Louisville was not one of those two dozen guys.
In those days Jacoby did not call a development like that disrespect. He called it another reason to make phone calls.
Eventually Jacoby got connected to the Washington Redskins, where he made four Pro Bowls and helped the franchise win three Super Bowls. He is generally considered the best Redskins player from the Joe Gibbs Era who has not yet been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
I’ve already elected Jacoby the most acclaimed offensive tackle to play for Louisville.
Some will argue that Bruce Armstrong was a better player, citing his six Pro Bowl appearances.
Could be. Armstrong actually was a first-round NFL pick in 1987, the third offensive tackle selected with the 23rd overall pick.
But there was a compelling twist in his story, too. Armstrong played his first two seasons for the Cards at tight end for Bob Weber. One of the first moves Howard Schnellenberger made when he arrived in 1985 was move Armstrong to tackle.
Initially, Armstrong was not thrilled. Eventually, Armstrong accepted spots in the Hall of Fame at Louisville and the New England Patriots.
That is a long and winding introduction to my semi-regular public service announcement about the NFL Draft:
When it comes to offensive linemen, you never know.
Some (like Jacoby) come from outside the draft.
Some (like Armstrong) come from after reluctantly making the move from offensive tackle.
And, some are expected to come from a prime draft position. I’m talking about Mekhi Becton, the silo-sized U of L lineman who is primed to become the highest drafted Cardinal at any position Thursday night.
That designation currently belongs to Ken Kortas, another offensive tackle, who was taken with the ninth pick by the St. Louis (pre-Arizona) Cardinals in 1964.
Becton was generally considered a lock to be one of the first 12 players selected until Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported last week that Becton had a drug test flagged at the NFL Combine.
How many Louisville players have been taken in the first dozen selections?
Kortas.
Defensive back Lenny Lyles, by the Colts in 1958.
Defensive lineman Amobi Okoye by Houston in 2007.
Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins by New Orleans four years ago.
The End.
That’s how favorably Becton is viewed by NFL teams because at 6 feet 7 and 364 yards he ran 40 yards in 5.1 seconds at the combine.
Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford, the guy who also coaches he Cards’ offensive lineman, has been a tireless advocate for Becton.
“NFL teams, when you're talking about a pick as high as what Mekhi will go, that's a big investment for NFL teams,” Ledford said.
“They're thorough. I mean, they ask everything. They want to know everything about the kid.
“People always ask about his weight; that comes up a lot. I tell them I'm pretty sure he's never been over 20 percent body fat for us. I think he weighed 364 pounds at the combine and he ran a 5.1 40. You just think about the power of moving that much weight down a 40-yard dash.
“And the other thing is, he's a big kid; he's not gonna be a person who weighs under 350. He's just really big. Teams would ask me, have you ever been in a locker room in your time with anybody his size? I can not recall being in a locker room with somebody his size, his stature.
“It's the same questions you get asked about everybody -- the work ethic, his coachability. I was texting Mekhi the other day, there's nothing I can do other than brag about him because once I got here with him he was nothing but all ears.
“And his willingness to go out and do everything we were asking him to do, that takes a lot. He did exactly what we asked him to do. You go back and watch his film, and you see a person that as good as he was that first game, he got better and better each week.”
Considering the other knucklehead and anti-social behavior that NFL teams have shown themselves willing to tolerate over the years, Becton’s astounding physical skill set will override one flagged drug test.
The latest CBSSports.com mock draft has Becton going to the Browns with the 10th pick. USA Today projects the same result. The Sporting News makes it three-for-three with Becton to Cleveland.
ESPN has Becton sliding to the 14th pick, joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa.
How about this one?
ProFootballFocus drop kicks Becton all the way out of the first round to the 37th selection — fifth in the second round — by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Give me the under.
Should be a joyous and stressful night for Mekhi Becton — just as it was for Joe Jacoby and Bruce Armstrong
