LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Play, rest, travel, play, travel, rest, practice, rest, travel, play, travel.
That’s the abbreviated version of what the University of Louisville men’s basketball team will face this week — with a home game Monday against Georgia Tech followed by road games with Syracuse on Wednesday and Virginia on Saturday.
With three losses in its past four games and back-to-back road games ahead, Louisville needed a solid home win against the Yellow Jackets — and the Cardinals got it, 74-58, at the KFC Yum! Center.
"It was fun getting the win," U of L forward Samuell Williamson said. "We played a lot more physical than they did."
After falling behind 14-7, Louisville limited Georgia Tech to four baskets in the final 13½ minutes of the first half and built a 33-27 halftime lead. The Cardinals were only getting started.
U of L outscored Tech 14-2 to start the second half while cruising to 47-29 lead. The Cards led by as many as 20 as coach Chris Mack was able to substitute multiple guys.
David Johnson and Samuell Williamson are the first pair of @LouisvilleMBB teammates with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the same game since Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier did it on Feb. 11, 2015 against Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/f25E7tkLuS— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 1, 2021
Williamson played his best all-around game as a Cardinal, thundering to a powerful double-double — 20 points and 18 rebounds. Both were career highs.
Williamson confirmed that getting moved out of the starting lineup three games ago pushed him to improve his intensity, especially in practice. He's the only McDonald's all-American on the squad -- and he played like it.
"People keep staying in my ear that I need to play harder," he said. "My rebounding is something that I can make my mark on, each and every game."
"If we can get that kind of performance out of Sam, it could really bode well for our team," U of L coach Chris Mack said. "He had a great game today and only took one three.
"I do need Sam to be more consistent and aggressive as he was today. I hope this was a step in the right direction."
David Johnson made a career-best six 3-pointers, four in the first half, while scoring 24 (another career high). Carlik Jones had 12 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Cards.
"When you're making shots, it's always a confidence booster," Johnson said.
Tech ranked fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 3-point shooting at 37% but struggled from deep, making only 8 of 27 (29.6%) on Monday. The Yellow Jackets' 58 points were the fewest they have scored since they managed only 58 against Virginia on Jan. 18, 2020.
Tech guard Jose Alvarado started the game ranked third in the ACC in scoring at 18.3 per game. Alvarado finished 3 for 11 with 7 points, which tied his season low.
"Alvarado is the engine of their team," Mack said. "He stalled today. David is one of the best defensive players in the ACC."
"David did an unbelievable job on Alvarado," Williamson said.
The schedule is fluid because of the novel coronavirus, but Louisville has only four more games booked at home. The Cards’ next home appearance will be on Feb. 10 against Pittsburgh.
Syracuse, the Cards’ next opponent at 7 p.m. Wednesday, has won its last four home games at the Carrier Dome.
"We're on a plane tomorrow," Mack said. "We can't look in the rear-view mirror. We've got to look forward."
