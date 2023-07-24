LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Rick Pitino will not be in Freedom Hall Tuesday night when nine of his former University of Louisville players begin their pursuit of the $1 million winner-take-all prize in The Basketball Tournament.
But the presence of Peyton Siva, Russ Smith, Chane Behanan, Luke Hancock and others on The Ville squad did inspire Pitino to deliver encouragement to his guys during a Zoom call Monday morning.
What did Pitino, now the head coach at St. John’s, say?
“Russ wasn’t on the call so we just told Coach Pitino that he was on the treadmill and that made him happy,” said Mark Lieberman, coach of The Ville.
“He just told us to tell Russ to take normal shots tomorrow,” Siva said.
Siva laughed.
“He just asked us if we were in shape to play and he told us good luck,” Siva said. “He was looking forward to watching us.”
Pitino is not the only one who will be dialed into the action when The Ville opens the first of what it hopes will be a 6-game run at 7 p.m. against War Ready, a group of former Auburn players. (Word is the Cards are favored by 6 1/2 points to advance to a second-round game Thursday.)
Sources say Cards’ football coach Jeff Brohm is considering making a trip to Freedom Hall if he returns from his session at Atlantic Coast Conference football media day in Charlotte, N.C. in time.
U of L assistant men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith, who said he considered joining The Ville squad, watched the team’s final practice Monday afternoon at Freedom Hall. So did U of L athletic director Josh Heird.
Do not be surprised if men’s head coach Kenny Payne as well as all of his players are also part of the crowd, which is expected number at least 5,000 fans.
“I think that would be really cool to see them,” Siva said. “I'm looking forward to that.”
“It’s good for the city, it’s good for the guys and it’s good for Freedom Hall,” Smith said. “It’s good for everybody involved. This is what you want. You want to create a basketball environment.”
For Kuric, Monday was the first time he walked into Freedom Hall since he walked out after scoring 22 points when he helped U of L close the place with 78-68 victory over top-ranked Syracuse on March 6, 2010.
“I got all of my points from two spots,” Kuric said. “Over there and right there.”
Kuric pointed to the three-point line and the rim.
Then Kuric pulled out his phone, walked on the court and posed for a picture with his 7-year-old son, Arshan. Other former Cards also posed for pictures before Lieberman and Hancock, a player/coach, ran the team through a 40-minute practice.
Chinanu Onuaku and Russ Smith in Freedom Hall make it well worth the trip. pic.twitter.com/YXVzaWDw5o— rickbozich (@rickbozich) July 24, 2023
“It’s amazing,” Siva said. “Freedom Hall is such a special place and such a historic building that it’s always great to be in here.”
For Smith, this will be more than nostalgia. If will also be business, too. His Mr.&Mrs. Bourbon is one of the event’s sponsors, with branding signage on the floor at well as the scoreboard. He's booked for a signing party after the game.
“We’re looking good,” Smith said. "Can't wait."
The TBT, now in its 10th season, is like the NCAA Tournament as a 64-team, single-elimination event.
But at least three of the eight regionals have already been decided. If The Ville wins Tuesday, they will play here at 8 p.m. Thursday. A Thursday victory will earn them a Saturday game at noon.
“I think the guys are already excited but I don’t think they realize how much more energy they’re going to have when all the fans are in here,” Siva said.
“If we come out there light, it’s going to be a blowout. So we’ve got to come out and play hard.”
The game is played in four quarters. The first three quarters are 10 minutes. In the fourth quarter, the clock will be turned off at the first whistle in the final four minutes.
A final target score will be set at eight points higher than the total of the team ahead when that whistle blows. Let’s say Team A leads Team B, 70-64. The first team to 78 points wins.
I asked Lieberman what he would say to fans who have not decided if they will join Brohm, Payne and others in Freedom Hall Tuesday night.
“How could you miss something like this?” Lieberman said. “This isn’t like going to an old-timer’s game, where one of your heroes can barely throw the ball to home plate or somebody is just being honored, to take nothing away from those kinds of events.
“But you’re going to get to watch Kyle Kuric in his prime, playing great basketball. Russ Smith can still do it like he did a few years ago. Peyton Siva running the show. Chane Behanan rebounding. Chinanu Onuaku dunking. Wayne Blackshear hitting shots.
“How could you not watch something like this?”
