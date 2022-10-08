LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the first 15 minutes this was not a football game that looked as if it would be featured prominently in the University of Louisville's 2022 highlights video.
The Cards trailed the University of Virginia, 10-0. They were out-gained, 149-19. They failed to complete a pass. Their only first down was credited to a Virginia penalty.
The Cards were without quarterback Malik Cunningham, whose streak of 40 consecutive starts ended because of the concussion he suffered a week earlier at Boston College.
Cunningham did not travel to Virginia. Halfback Tiyon Evans and safety Kenderick Duncan were also out.
Don't look at Twitter. It was harsh -- almost as harsh as the report on ESPN.com Friday that the job security of U of L coach Scott Satterfield would be re-evaluated if the Cards lost to Virginia.
And it was premature vilification.
The Cards were not finished. They merely started slowly, roaring across the final three quarters to defeat the Cavaliers, 34-17, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
"I try not to listen to the naysayers," Satterfield said."Our backs were against the wall today. You can't say enough about the resilience of our guys ... be who you are. Your character is going to be revealed when you have all that negativity.:"
They'll ease into the off week with their first Atlantic Coast Conference win in four tries and an overall record of 3-3.
Credit Brock Domann, the quarterback who replaced Cunningham, as well as the Louisville defense.
"I feel like I got so much help from my teammates," Domann said. "It was an awesome team win."
A year ago, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat U of L, 34-33, at Cardinal Stadium. Armstrong had more interceptions (2) than TD passes (1). He completed 24 of 34 for 313 mostly harmless yards.
Armstrong was not the best quarterback on the field Saturday. Domann was. He befuddled the Virginia defense by faking a handoff on a fourth down dive play, sprinting 44 yards for the Cardinals first touchdown.
"Everyone (on the Virginia defense) was crashing so I just did what I needed to do," Domann said.
"Brock is a selfless guy," Satterfield said. "(That play) probably relaxed him some."
He followed that by leading the Cards in three more touchdown drives, including 32-yard pass to Marshon Ford.
Domann completed one of eight passes in relief of Cunningham at Boston College last weekend. Domann started slowly against the Cavaliers, failing to complete his first four throws while throwing the first of two interceptions on his first passing attempt.
"I was just in my own way in the first quarter," he said. "When you start bad, you really have nothing to lose."
He got it going after that, finishing 17 of 30 for 275 yards. Louisville out-gained Virginia, 454-170, over the final three quarters.
"I'm not a stats guy," Domann said. "I'm just a grinder."
Armstrong, meanwhile, looked confused by the U of L defense, which got an assist by head coach Scott Satterfield taking a more active role in game-planning on that side of the ball.
The Cards' off week officially splits Louisville’s season in half. Louisville will play four of its final six at Cardinal Stadium, starting with a visit by Pittsburgh Oct. 22.
The Panthers were expected to be a top contender to win the ACC Coastal Division but lost at home to a miserable Georgia Tech team last week. Pitt (3-2, 0-1) played host to Virginia Tech late Saturday afternoon.
After playing four of their first six on the road, the Cards have two remaining road trips — Clemson Nov. 12 and Kentucky Nov. 26. Four of U of L’s final six opponents ere ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this week.
"We're here to get what's ours," Domann said. "There's always going to be noise."
"I just go to work," Satterfield said. "I'm not smart enough to do anything else. There's still a lot of ball left to be played."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.