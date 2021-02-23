LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Being without David Johnson didn’t sound like the most encouraging news the University of Louisville men’s basketball team could share before the Cardinals played Notre Dame on Tuesday night.
This was the news after the game: Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57.
With Johnson, U of L's second-leading scorer, sidelined by a non-coronavirus illness, the Cardinals won with balance. Five players scored in double figures, led by Carlik Jones (18 points) and the dual production of Jae'Lyn Withers (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Samuell Williamson (12 points, eight rebounds).
It wasn’t the kind of win that should inspire an Eric Wood postgame celebratory video, but it was a win the Cardinals needed to stop their slide in the NCAA Tournament discussion.
It was a reasonable response from the Cards' 45-point loss at North Carolina last weekend. They improved to 12-5, 7-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Notre Dame struggled with Louisville’s length. The Fighting Irish made less than a third of their shots in the first half, missing their first six shots from distance.
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame’s leading scorer, failed to score, missing all three of his attempts. He also tumbled to the court on his left hip on the final play of the first half. Laszewski finished with 2 points (on free throws), 13 under his average.
Louisville led the entire game. Notre Dame closed to within five points, 56-51, with about six minutes to play, but Williamson fed an offensive rebound to Jones, who stuck a 3-pointer.
After a Notre Dame air ball, Louisville scored on its next two possessions to stretch its lead to a dozen.
The Cards have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, starting with a trip to Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday to face Duke.
Louisville defeated Duke, 70-65, on Jan. 23 at the KFC Yum! Center, but the Blue Devils have won four straight to play their way back into NCAA Tournament consideration.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.